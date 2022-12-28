We chatted with Chase Parham of RebelGrove.com ahead of this week's matchup with Ole Miss at the Texas Bowl to get some insight on the Rebels from an expert around the program.

What’s made the Rebel run game so effective this season?

Ole Miss did a nice job run blocking in the interior, led by Nick Broeker at left guard, but the two dominant running backs make the Rebels go in the run game. In addition to Zach Evans, who I will get to in a second, Quinshon Judkins went from three-star prospect to the SEC rushing leader.

Judkins has excellent power and vision and turned it into 1,476 yards and 16 touchdowns — both of which are school records. Lane Kiffin is seen nationally as a pass-happy coach, but he’s had a great emphasis with running the football during his time in Oxford.

Ole Miss led the SEC in rushing a year ago and is third nationally — behind only Army and Air Force — this season. The Rebels average 262 yards per game on the ground and I expect that to be the game plan on Wednesday.

One key running back in Zach Evans torched the Red Raiders last season during his stint with TCU, what’s his role been and how will he effect the bowl game?

Evans has been excellent when healthy and has seemingly handled Judkins’ emergence well. Despite missing a game and getting single digit carries in four others, Evans ran for 893 yards on the season and averaged 6.6 yards per carry with eight touchdowns. He’s, as you know, a complete back with excellent balance and gives the Rebels the top one-two running back punch in the country. He hasn’t yet announced a decision about the Draft.

How has Jaxson Dart’s season gone and what do you expect from him against the Red Raiders?

Jaxson Dart gets good marks for a first season in the system. He’s played better than his numbers indicate at times, and he’s tough and physical and gives the Rebels the needed quarterback-run dynamic. He’s improved with the really bad decisions and seems more comfortable.

Ole Miss, one of the best early script teams in the country, has struggled with second-half scoring this season and has the tendency to bog down for lengthy periods. The Rebels are comfortable taking what defenses give, and I expect a lot of run game and high-percentage passing. Ole Miss has to stay on schedule. It’s just a matter of can Ole Miss put four quarters together. That hasn’t been the case in the second half of the season.

Who are the most dangerous targets for Dart? One might assume they aren’t on the same level as the last time Texas Tech saw Ole Miss in 2018 with AJ Brown, DK Metcalf, and Dawson Knox at the Rebels disposal.

There’s not that type of weaponry at wide receiver for Ole Miss. Fun fact: Dawson Knox didn’t catch a touchdown while at Ole Miss. The Rebels don’t have a lot of depth on offense and rarely play more than three or four receivers a handful of plays.

Jonathan Mingo has had an excellent season and is a weapon for the Rebels. He’s physical and fast enough to get separation. He’s also had the best season of his career catching the football. Mingo set the school record for receiving yards in a game against Vanderbilt. Malik Heath, a Mississippi State transfer, has 834 yards on the season and has been very good as a number two option. He’s also physical and both outside receivers assist well in the run game.

Louisville transfer Jordan Watkins is Ole Miss’ best slot option and he’s seemed more comfortable in recent weeks. Western Kentucky transfer Dayton Wade is the never receiver, and the Rebels also use him in the run game. The wild card in this is USC transfer Michael Trigg. He’s practicing with the first team but hasn’t played since sustaining a collarbone injury against Vandy in early October.

He’s been medically cleared since November but didn’t play despite the collarbone not being an issue. He has all the physical tools you could want but hasn’t put it together in Oxford. If he doesn’t play, Ole Miss will go with more wide receivers and often play without a tight end.

What is the Rebels scheme defensively and who has been the biggest game changers on that side of the football?

Ole Miss runs a three-man front and relies on its speed and physicality in the secondary. There’s not a lot of linebacker depth, though Central Michigan transfer Troy Brown has steadied things in the middle of the field and been the best defender despite playing through a shoulder injury. The Rebels play a good bit of bend but don’t break and rely on making tackles in the middle of the field.

Cedric Johnson is Ole Miss’ most talented rush end, and AJ Finley and Otis Reese give the Rebels a lot of experience at defensive back. The Rebels are athletic at corner with converted wide receiver Miles Battle, Deantre Prince and Davison Igbinosun. Prince pointed out Tech’s height at receiver as a potential issue during a recent press conference.

Any key opt-outs or injuries for Ole Miss?

Ole Miss doesn’t have any opt-outs which is a good and bad thing. The roster is available for the bowl game, but it also means there aren’t day-one Draft picks having to make more difficult decisions. The Rebels are pretty healthy, though tight end Casey Kelly missed the MSU game with an injury.