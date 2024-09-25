PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DMFQ3WEpLRzM3JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUMwVDdYSktHMzcnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DMFQ3WEpLRzM3Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Chapman Lewis seeing an uptick in individual, team defensive success

Chapman Lewis has been a key cog in the Red Raider defense
Chapman Lewis has been a key cog in the Red Raider defense (Chase Seabolt)
Jarrett Ramirez • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@JarrettDRamirez

Running the show in the defensive secondary has been a welcomed experience for Texas Tech’s Chapman Lewis, who has steadily improved as his time as the starting free safety continues.

Lewis’ own improvement has been mirrored by that of the entire defensive unit taking significant strides in the Red Raiders’ two previous contests.

“I feel like the level of preparation throughout the week, honestly,” Lewis credited as the root cause for the progression. “The last two weeks, we had a great week of practice both weeks and we emphasized that that’s what we wanted to do. We came out and showed on Saturday the work we put in throughout the week.”

Lewis already has two interceptions and two pass breakups under his belt, not to mention the 15 tackles he has amassed this season.

He was instrumental in one of the Red Raiders’ three fourth down stops against Arizona State, making contact along with Ben Roberts, and he continues to display confidence that is skyrocketing game-after-game.

“Any play to help out my team win the game, I take pride in,” Lewis said to the media Tuesday. “Fourth down stop, play at the end in the end zone, they all make you feel good inside. But honestly, it just comes down to doing my job, being in the right place to make a play for my team.”

Boasting a 3-1 record heading into the second week of conference play, the sense of urgency does not seem to have left the minds of a youthful defense. Lewis noted he has been impressed with the rest of the younger group across the defense.

“If your number one guy goes down, your older guy, you always want to have somebody behind them to step up and for there not to be a drop off,” Lewis said.


Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj41NC44JSBvZiBUZXhhcyBUZWNoJiMzOTtzIGRlZmVuc2l2ZSBzbmFw cyBpbiB0aGUgd2luIG92ZXIgQXJpem9uYSBTdGF0ZSB3ZXJlIHBsYXllZCBi eSB1bmRlcmNsYXNzbWVuLjxicj48YnI+TGV3aXMsIEhvcm4sIFN0ZXZlbnNv biwgUm9iZXJ0cywgRHlzb24gSUlJLCBDb2ZpZWxkLCBXYXNoaW5ndG9uLCBS aWdzYnksIEpvcmRhbiwgRGluZ2xlLCBDdXJyeSwgUGVvcGxlcywgU2FuZm9y ZCArIE5lZG9yZSBhY2NvdW50ZWQgZm9yIDQ0MCBzbmFwcyBvbiBTYXR1cmRh eSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tF bT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NNVlZdzdqZEV3Ij5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vTTVZWXc3amRFdzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCZW4gR29sYW4g KEBCZW5qYW1pbkdvbGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0JlbmphbWluR29sYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE4MzgwODQ3ODg0Nzg5NjM4MDg/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Advertisement

Despite holding claim to being one of the “young guys,” Lewis is already making plays like that of a veteran safety, flying around the field and hunting action wherever it could be had.

In comes Cincinnati, another team off to a fast start at 3-1, on the heels of a resounding 34-0 trouncing of Houston. As has become the case in the Big 12, the running backs remain the poster boys of the league and that is no different with this rendition of the Bearcats.

Corey Kiner will present the Tech defense with numerous challenges, and a receiving attack featuring Florida transfer Xzavier Henderson does not figure for Saturday’s night matchup to be any walk in the park for Lewis’ side.

“It definitely brings a lot of confidence just coming out playing defense the way we wanted to,” Lewis said. “Just as we’ve been saying, that swagger as a defense, it goes a long way doing what we want to… It’s the Big 12, every team we play is not gonna be a team you can just walk over. We’re just gonna have to come in with the same preparation we do every week. They have a good (running) back, they had a good back last week with Arizona State. Just coming in stop the run and doing what we’re coached to do, have a good game plan for them and come out with a W.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RleGFzdGVjaC5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvY2hhcG1hbi1sZXdpcy1zZWVpbmctYW4tdXB0aWNrLWluLWlu ZGl2aWR1YWwtdGVhbS1kZWZlbnNpdmUtc3VjY2VzcyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlk OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdGV4YXN0ZWNo LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGY2hhcG1hbi1sZXdpcy1zZWVpbmctYW4t dXB0aWNrLWluLWluZGl2aWR1YWwtdGVhbS1kZWZlbnNpdmUtc3VjY2VzcyZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMTU0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==