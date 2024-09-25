Running the show in the defensive secondary has been a welcomed experience for Texas Tech’s Chapman Lewis, who has steadily improved as his time as the starting free safety continues.

Lewis’ own improvement has been mirrored by that of the entire defensive unit taking significant strides in the Red Raiders’ two previous contests.

“I feel like the level of preparation throughout the week, honestly,” Lewis credited as the root cause for the progression. “The last two weeks, we had a great week of practice both weeks and we emphasized that that’s what we wanted to do. We came out and showed on Saturday the work we put in throughout the week.”

Lewis already has two interceptions and two pass breakups under his belt, not to mention the 15 tackles he has amassed this season.

He was instrumental in one of the Red Raiders’ three fourth down stops against Arizona State, making contact along with Ben Roberts, and he continues to display confidence that is skyrocketing game-after-game.

“Any play to help out my team win the game, I take pride in,” Lewis said to the media Tuesday. “Fourth down stop, play at the end in the end zone, they all make you feel good inside. But honestly, it just comes down to doing my job, being in the right place to make a play for my team.”

Boasting a 3-1 record heading into the second week of conference play, the sense of urgency does not seem to have left the minds of a youthful defense. Lewis noted he has been impressed with the rest of the younger group across the defense.

“If your number one guy goes down, your older guy, you always want to have somebody behind them to step up and for there not to be a drop off,” Lewis said.



