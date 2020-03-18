While the Texas Tech baseball season ended far earlier than expected due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the coaching staff has continued to recruit and on Tuesday morning received some good news with the commitment of Central Arizona College right handed pitcher Johnny Rice.

Relationship with staff: "I have talked with J-Bob, I was supposed to go to Tech last year but my grades didn’t quite make it. We have a good relationship and he came out to see me recently."

Previous visits to Tech: "I have been on campus, I was there for a tournament a couple years ago. I haven’t gone on a visit but I felt good enough to make the decision to come there because of the relationship I have with J-Bob and because of how great the program is."