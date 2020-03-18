Central Arizona RHP Jon Rice talks Texas Tech commitment
While the Texas Tech baseball season ended far earlier than expected due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the coaching staff has continued to recruit and on Tuesday morning received some good news with the commitment of Central Arizona College right handed pitcher Johnny Rice.
Relationship with staff: "I have talked with J-Bob, I was supposed to go to Tech last year but my grades didn’t quite make it. We have a good relationship and he came out to see me recently."
Previous visits to Tech: "I have been on campus, I was there for a tournament a couple years ago. I haven’t gone on a visit but I felt good enough to make the decision to come there because of the relationship I have with J-Bob and because of how great the program is."
Excited to say I have committed to Texas Tech to further my academic and baseball career. #gunsup @TTU_Baseball @CAC_BaseballDB9 pic.twitter.com/I4qpxAKIQY— Jon Rice (@jonny_rice13) March 16, 2020
Strengths as a pitcher: "I use my slider a lot and it plays very well off my fastball. I tend to throw a lot of change ups to lefty’s. I have both started and come out of the bullpen and I'm open to whatever the team needs."
Relationship with other commits: "I have heard and seen things about some of the commits but don’t know any personally."
Other schools considering: "I also talked with Miami, LSU, Auburn, Houston, and TCU."
Arriving in Lubbock: "I expect to get to Lubbock after summer ball."
Rice appeared in seven games for Central Arizona last season, pitching 15.1 total innings and racking up 16 strikeouts.