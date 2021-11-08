Cedar Hill defensive back Jalon Peoples is a Red Raider

The Red Raiders have found their new head football coach in former Baylor assistant Joey McGuire , and there is no better time to check out the site as he fills up his staff and gets his recruiting underway.

RedRaiderSports and Rivals are offering a free month of access during the month of November when you sign up using the promo code - TTUSEARCH .

New Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire is on the board, going back to a familiar spot to land his first commitment as the Red Raider head boss.

Cedar Hill defensive back Jalon Peoples holds over 30 offers and on the same day McGuire was announced, decided he had seen all he needed to and committed to Texas Tech.

Peoples has known McGuire for a long time and once it became official this was an easy decision.

"Me playing for coach McGuire has always been a dream of mine. Growing up and watching him coach my older brothers, all three of my brothers came through his program, and me just watching him as a young kid coach his team and take them to multiple championships means a lot to me.

When I was younger I'd always tell him 'coach, I'm gonna play for you, I promise I am'. He went off to Baylor and that's where I wanted to go but something in my mind, my gut and my heart told me to wait a little minute. So I waited and boom, he got a head coaching job.

He told me he wanted to be a head coach again so I trusted him and God is on my side. I'm glad that I get to say that I'm finally a Red Raider."

While Peoples is a new commit, he's not a new Tech target. The Red Raiders pursued Peoples this summer and he took an official visit to Lubbock. He remembers the campus really standing out to him.

"The city and the campus were amazing. They have some new facilities, they have a lots of new things coming in. Me bonding with the players, just connecting with them and asking them questions, it really meant a lot to me. Many of the players on the team, we still talk to this day. They're like my brothers, they always told me that even if I didn't come to Tech they still got me but it's just a brotherhood and a family.



With coach McGuire, he just stepped in the office today and he's going to bring more of that."