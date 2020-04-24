Cash in on our latest promotion today and gain FREE ACCESS TO RedRaiderSports.com until kickoff! Catch all the latest news on recruiting, news and everything Texas Tech! Oh, and it doesn't stop there – with your subscription you'll be able to discuss these topics and more on our very active message board – Inside the Double T Promo Code: WreckEm2020 This offer is valid through June 1, 2020. Users will have free access until September 1, 2020. New Users | Past Subscribers

Cedar Hill defensive end Charles Esters III just became the seventh commit to Texas Tech’s class of 2021. We reached out to Cedar Hill quarterback coach and recruiting coordinator DJ Mann about Esters and what kind of a player he is. Esters is listed at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, but Mann said he is about 235. Mann talked about Esters’s build and why he is an athletic kid. “Great kid. Former basketball player, so he is very athletic,” Mann said. “Uses his hands at a very high level. Very high upside, could play DE or slide inside in a four-man front.” Aside from athletics, coach Mann noted non-athletic characteristics in Esters as well. “High academic, high character kid.”