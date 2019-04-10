The focus since March, and a majority of the spring, was on Texas Tech basketball during its historic run from winning a share of the Big 12 regular-season title to the national championship game. Meanwhile, some fans may have missed out on some baseball news. We’ll catch you up here so you’re caught up with the action.

Texas Tech improved to 22-9 on Tuesday evening with a 10-5 win over New Mexico State in Midland. Mason Montgomery was handed the win and improved to 3-0 on the year. Prior to this one-game outing the Red Raiders hosted the Kansas Jayhawks and went 2-1 during the three-game set.

Texas Tech’s next four games will be on the road beginning with a three-game series in Morgantown, West Virginia, to take on the 19-12 overall Mountaineers before traveling to Durham, North Carolina, with a Tuesday afternoon game against Duke.

A 10-game home stretch will commence on April 18 when the Baylor Bears visit Lubbock for a three-game series. As of Tuesday, Texas Tech sits at 5-4 in conference play with a 6-4 overall road record and an impressive 15-3 in front of the home crowd.

On the stat sheet, eight Red Raiders have a batting average of at least .300. Brian Klein and Dylan Neuse are both hitting above .350. Both Klein and Neuse are amongst the top of multiple statistical categories. Klein, along with his team-leading batting average, is ranked first on the time in hits with 44.

Neuse is having himself a breakout year at the plate as he leads the Red Raiders in slugging percentage at .651 and is first in on-base percentage with a mark of .504. His team-leadings runs scored sits at 37.

Standout third baseman Josh Jung is currently averaging a .327 with 113 at-bats and a slugging percentage of .549. Gabe Holt’s speed continues to provide a spark for the Red Raiders with 19 stolen bases on the year. He currently is sitting below .300 in batting average.

Cameron Warren has the same amount of doubles as he does home runs with eight apiece. His total of 73 bases is first on the team. But, not all things are positives.

Max Marusak has struck out 26 times on the year, a team high, with Braxton Fulford, Tanner O’Tremba and Dru Baker behind him with 24, 22 and 22 whiffs, respectively.

On the mound the Red Raiders are averaging an ERA of 4.22. As a pitching unit, Texas Tech has allowed a total of 262 hits and 156 runs.

Caleb Kilian is 4-2 on the year and has an ERA of 5.59. He has started in eight games and has struck out 27 batters. Micah Dallas, Bryce Bonnin and Montgomery all have three wins on the season. Dallas leads the team in strikeouts with 32. But, Kilian and Montgomery lead the team in hit batters with six apiece. Kilian’s wild pitch count sits at five at the moment, which is the second-most on the team.

Clayton Beeter and Dane Haveman have been making some highlights on the bump. Haveman’s team-leading 17 appearances all come in relief performances, making him the main reliever out of the bullpen.

Haveman’s 30 strike outs is third on the team and his 2.28 ERA is second on the team. Beeter’s year has shined on saves as he is at the top with five on the year.

Beeter’s 25 strikeouts is fifth on the team and he has a team-leading eight finished games but his seven wild pitches are the most on the Red Raider roster.

Texas Tech has 22 games remaining on the schedule with 15 of those matchups scheduled in Lubbock at Dan Law Field.