Catching up with recently offered Texas Tech football campers

Brian Nance, Jordan Reaves and James Blanchard at Texas Tech's third camp of the summer

Texas Tech's summer camps have been a massive success so far, with hundreds of prospects making their way to Lubbock to perform in front of the coaches. Several recruits have also left town with a scholarship offer, oftentimes their first. Thursday's camp was the third-of-four that Texas Tech will host this summer, and like the previous camps there were more offers earned. We spoke with many of the offered prospects to get their reaction and more.

Note: Cardenas was previously offered but came to camp on 6/16 How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? "Well one difference I saw in this camp was that there was a lot more energy from the coaches/players at Tech while they ran the camp which I really liked because it actually made camp fun. I also had a lot of one-on-one time with coach (Kenny) Perry working on stuff in my game that I never really knew I had to work on." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc? "We were in the indoor and outdoor but besides that I didn’t see much because it was just camp. I was on a visit earlier in the year where I did all of that." Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? "I talked a lot with coach Perry throughout the camp and it helped me realize even though Tech has offered me they are also pushing to recruit me and have me be a part of their program, so there was a lot of love shown by the whole coaching staff." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I definitely see something different in that program then all the other ones I’ve visited. Having a good coaching staff I think is the most important part of your decision as a player, but at Tech the current team seem to be having an influence on me as well when it comes to socializing with recruits when they are on campus. My options are completely open when it comes to recruiting but if someone told me I absolutely had to go to Tech and commit today because I had no other choice, I wouldn’t care a single bit because I love the program and l love what they are building over there, so I definitely have a good vibe of Tech." What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer? "Whenever they offered me I was unbelievably excited because it was first. My life dream has been to play college football and that came true and my hard work had finally paid off." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I’m actually going to University of Houston today for a camp and also Texas on the 23rd and maybe Baylor later next month, but that’s really it when it comes to camps and visits for the summer."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYW4gYW1hemluZyB0aW1lIGF0IGNhbXAgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT4geWVzdGVyZGF5LiBJIHJhbiBh IDQuNDcgaGFuZCB0aW1lIDQwIGFsb25nIHdpdGggYSA0MCBpbmNoIHZlcnQg YW5kIGEgMTDigJk0IGJyb2FkIGp1bXAgYXQgNuKAmTAgMjE1bGJzLiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEtlbm55UGVycnk/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoS2VubnlQZXJyeTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWtlX1BpdHRtYW4xMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmFrZV9QaXR0bWFuMTE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vMjQ3U3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkAy NDdTcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2 YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT24zc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBPbjNzcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Q TFNkUUh2bDlMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUExTZFFIdmw5TDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBKb2hhbm4gQ2FyZGVuYXMgKEBKb2hhbm5DYXJkZW5hMTMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9oYW5uQ2FyZGVuYTEzL3N0 YXR1cy8xNTM3Nzg0NjUxNDc3MDQ1MjQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pkp1bmUgMTcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Note: Reaves was previously offered but came to camp on 6/16 How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? "The camp compared to others I’ve attended so far this year was actually a experience to learn and get better and not just rep stealing and drill running." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc? "I went on the tour around the campus, tried on

jerseys, and learned about the different dorms." Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? "Coach (James) Blanchard and coach (Brian) Nance showed great hospitality there and were a big help." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "The Tech football program felt like home without a doubt." What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer? "My reaction when I learned about the offer was priceless, actually felt great having someone trust in you how you do." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "Only thing I have coming up is Alabama State visit but it isn’t for sure yet.."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgc3VjaCBhIGFtYXppbmcgb3Bwb3J0dW5pdHkgaW4gTHViYm9j ayB5ZXN0ZXJkYXkgZnJvbSBhIGNvbXBldGl0aXZlIGNhbXAgdG8gYSBhbWF6 aW5nIHRvdXIgdGhhbmsgeW91IGFsbCBzbyBtdWNoIGNhbuKAmXQgd2FpdCB0 byBjb21lIGJhY2sgZGVmaW5pdGVseSBmZWx0IGxpa2UgaG9tZeKaq++4j/Cf lLQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZWNr RW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVja0Vt PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJl VFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CbmFuY2VUVFU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJuYW5jZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qa2J0amNfNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGprYnRqY181MzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9K YWtlX1BpdHRtYW4xMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmFrZV9QaXR0 bWFuMTE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWktpdHRs ZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFpLaXR0bGV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JlY3J1aXRMYW1hcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmVjcnVpdExhbWFyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vY1I4aGwzM01mZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NSOGhsMzNNZmQ8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9yZGFuIFJlYXZlcyDirZDvuI8gKEB1aGVhcmRv ZjcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdWhlYXJkb2Y3L3N0 YXR1cy8xNTM3NzgzMDUzNDkzMzYyNjg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pkp1bmUgMTcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? "The camp was well organized and ran smoothly. They took the time to really give each individual camper attention in order to help develop their skills." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc? "No I didn’t get to do any of those things, but I do plan on going back to tour the campus and have the full Texas Tech experience." Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? "The coach I connected with was Coach Jones, my position coach. He was open and straight to the point. He knew what he was looking for when evaluating me and really made me feel at ease. He told me to keep working on my craft." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I think Texas Tech has a great team and had some big wins last year and they have always been a school I am interested in. This process is still early for me, but the interest level is high for Tech….and who wouldn’t want to play in the Big 12 conference!" What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer? "I am not an emotional kid, but when Coach Jones offered, I was definitely excited and cracked a smile. It’s an honor to get offered anywhere so it’s exciting and a huge milestone." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I have gone to Tulsa, I have gone to OU, and have Baylor, Notre Dame and University of Houston left."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIGhvbm9yZWQgdG8gYW5ub3VuY2UgdGhhdCBJIHJlY2VpdmVk IG15IHNlY29uZCBvZmZlciwgMXN0IG9mZmVyIGZyb20gdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlnMTJDb25mZXJlbmNlP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCaWcxMkNvbmZlcmVuY2U8L2E+IGZyb20gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+LiBUaGFua3MgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UVFVfRUpvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBUVFVfRUpvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBK b2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gZm9yIHRoaXMgb3Bwb3J0dW5pdHkuIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUlBIU19GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AUlBIU19GQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Db2FjaF9MYUZhdmVycz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29h Y2hfTGFGYXZlcnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hLU2Nob2x6P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEtTY2hv bHo8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9hVE1lUkhJRGpqIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYVRNZVJISURqajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBc2h0b24g QmV0aGVsLVJvbWFuIChAQmV0aGVsUm9tYW4xMykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZXRoZWxSb21hbjEzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTM3NTYzMzkw NzI5NzYwNzY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTYsIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? "The camp was great, I love how organized it was and the energy that the coaches had. I was able to learn a lot of new techniques and get a lot of reps." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc? "Yes sir I did get to put on a jersey and I was mostly on the football athletic side but it was still at cool experience. I am very grateful and thankful." Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? "I was honored to connect with coach (Kenny) Perry, coach (James) Blanchard, coach (Brian) Nance, coach (Marcel) Yates, and the defensive coordinator. They all told me I'm a baller and they loved the way I competed." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "Texas Tech's football program is great, I love all of the coaches' energy, I love the way they coach, the atmosphere is great. My interest leave is high right now but then again I am young and want to continue to talk with my family and hopefully come back in the fall before I make a final decision." What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer? "Whenever I learned about the offer I was excited and happy, it almost didn’t seem real but I'm definitely blessed." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "On June 21st I'm going to TCU and on July 30th I will visit Baylor for a football camp and that will be my last one."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BLkcuMi5HIPCfmY/wn4++IGFmdGVyIGEgZ3JlYXQgY2FtcCBhbmQg c3BlYWtpbmcgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Ju YW5jZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQm5hbmNlVFRVPC9hPiBp IGFtIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gc2F5IHRoYXQgaSBoYXZlIHJlY2VpdmVkIGFuIG9m ZmVyIGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1Rl Y2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+LiB0 aGFuayB5b3UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEtl bm55UGVycnk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoS2VubnlQZXJy eTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qa2J0amNfNTM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGprYnRqY181MzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaW1EZVJ1eXRlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGltRGVSdXl0ZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSmFrZV9QaXR0bWFuMTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEpha2VfUGl0dG1hbjExPC9hPiBhbmQgdGhlIHJlc3Qgb2YgdGhlIHRleGFz IHRlY2ggc3RhZmY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0thYmV5 YV8yMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS2FiZXlhXzIzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoY2lsdW1iYT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hjaWx1bWJhPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RydXN0TXlFeWVzTz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AVHJ1c3RNeUV5ZXNPPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v RDFpc245eTJzWSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0QxaXNuOXkyc1k8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSm9uYXRoYW4gS2FiZXlhIChAaWFtam9uYXRoYW5uXzIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaWFtam9uYXRoYW5uXzIvc3Rh dHVzLzE1Mzc1NjYwNjAyMjM3OTkyOTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ SnVuZSAxNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? "It was like most camps except there was more competition." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc? "No but I would love to." Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? "Coach (Joey) McGuire and Coach Emmett (Jones), both had the message to stay humble and work as if I don’t have any offers." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I love the program, the coaches for sure because they seem genuinely engaged with their players. I like Tech a lot but I have 5 years so we will see." What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer? "I was proud of myself and felt like the work I did at the camp didn’t go to waste." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I'm supposed to Visit TCU and do pics and I will be at Baylor camp on the 25th."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVEdC VEc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUR0JURzwv YT4gSXTigJlzIHdpdGggRXh0cmVtZSBleGNpdGVtZW50IGFmdGVyIGEgR3Jl YXQgQ29udmVyc2F0aW9uIHdpdGggIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpv ZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0pha2VfUGl0dG1hbjExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKYWtlX1Bp dHRtYW4xMTwvYT4gJmFtcDsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9UVFVfRUpvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUVFVfRUpvbmVz PC9hPiBJIGhhdmUgcmVjZWl2ZWQgbXkgNnRoIE9mZmVyIGJ1dCAybmQgUDUg ZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZC P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT4g8J+ZjPCf j74gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFN3ZWVueT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hTd2Vlbnk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hIb3VzdG9uND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hIb3VzdG9uNDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZXZmbGV4MzU3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBSZXZmbGV4MzU3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0Zvb3RiYWxsRGVzb3RvP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGb290YmFs bERlc290bzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PbjNS ZWNydWl0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AT24zUmVjcnVpdHM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZHJvYmFsd2F5em9wZW4/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRyb2JhbHdheXpvcGVuPC9hPiAg4oCc R29kIElzIEdyZWF04oCdIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9uNFlWUXlT MGp6Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbjRZVlF5UzBqejwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBFdGhhbiDigJxCb29iaWXigJ0gRmVhc3RlciAoQEJvb2JpZUZlYXN0ZXIy MykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Cb29iaWVGZWFzdGVy MjMvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mzc1NTY5ODE3MjgyODg3Njk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? "I really enjoyed how much longer the camp was than other camps. The drill work actually contributed to moves and your craft that you would use in game. I also liked how the coaches allowed me to go with the upperclassmen." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc? "No, but I have seen the facilities before. I really like how close the locker room is to the practice fields, the indoor, and the stadium." Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? "I connected to Coach (Joey) McGuire a lot there. My dad and him coached together back when he was at Cedar Hill so I’ve known him my whole life. I also connected with Coach (Emmett) Jones since my brother (Brady Boyd) is a WR at Tech. I’ve seen him at several camps this off-season." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I think that Tech will have a really great year. I went to watch the spring game along with some practices. The energy and the environment that the coaches bring along with the players is high energy. I have a really high interest in playing there. During drill work I loved how hard coach Jones was on me and expanded my knowledge of the game at the camp." What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer? "I was really surprised. I wanted the opportunity to work against upperclassmen and they allowed me to do that during 1-on-1s. The second half of camp he told me that he was going to offer and I was overwhelmed with joy." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I may attend another, but no definite plans at this time."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ LiBBZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiBJ4oCZbSB2ZXJ5IGJsZXNz ZWQgdG8gc2F5IHRoYXQgSSByZWNlaXZlZCBteSBmaXJzdCBEaXZpc2lvbiAx IG9mZmVyIGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhh c1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+ LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RUVV9FSm9uZXM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRUVV9FSm9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfVmFzZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX1Zhc2V5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNocmRvZGdlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2Fj aHJkb2RnZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kcm9i YWx3YXl6b3Blbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZHJvYmFsd2F5em9w ZW48L2E+LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv V3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dy ZWNrRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wSGxlSEFMZGZWIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcEhsZUhBTGRmVjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcm9j ayBCb3lkIChAQnJvY2tCb3lkXzIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQnJvY2tCb3lkXzIvc3RhdHVzLzE1Mzc1ODYyNTE3MTIzNjg2NDA/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to? "I loved how they gave us breaks during the camp, that was a new experience and I also liked how they kept us hydrated." Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc? "Unfortunately I didn’t get to see the campus." Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you? "I spoke with the wide receivers coach (Emmett) Jones and I spoke with the head coach (Joey) McGuire. They both told me about the passing game at Tech and they told me to continue working." What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech? "I think the Texas Tech program is a great place to be as a receiver, especially knowing that they love passing the ball. I’d say my interest level is a 50%." What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer? "When I got the offer I was delighted, I worked hard at the camp and that hard work paid off." Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up? "I don’t have any school visits planned yet, and I’m not quite sure what camp I’m going to next."