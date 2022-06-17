Catching up with recently offered Texas Tech football campers

Texas Tech's summer camps have been a massive success so far, with hundreds of prospects making their way to Lubbock to perform in front of the coaches. Several recruits have also left town with a scholarship offer, oftentimes their first.
Thursday's camp was the third-of-four that Texas Tech will host this summer, and like the previous camps there were more offers earned.
We spoke with many of the offered prospects to get their reaction and more.
Note: Cardenas was previously offered but came to camp on 6/16
How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to?
"Well one difference I saw in this camp was that there was a lot more energy from the coaches/players at Tech while they ran the camp which I really liked because it actually made camp fun. I also had a lot of one-on-one time with coach (Kenny) Perry working on stuff in my game that I never really knew I had to work on."
Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?
"We were in the indoor and outdoor but besides that I didn’t see much because it was just camp. I was on a visit earlier in the year where I did all of that."
Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you?
"I talked a lot with coach Perry throughout the camp and it helped me realize even though Tech has offered me they are also pushing to recruit me and have me be a part of their program, so there was a lot of love shown by the whole coaching staff."
What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?
"I definitely see something different in that program then all the other ones I’ve visited. Having a good coaching staff I think is the most important part of your decision as a player, but at Tech the current team seem to be having an influence on me as well when it comes to socializing with recruits when they are on campus. My options are completely open when it comes to recruiting but if someone told me I absolutely had to go to Tech and commit today because I had no other choice, I wouldn’t care a single bit because I love the program and l love what they are building over there, so I definitely have a good vibe of Tech."
What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer?
"Whenever they offered me I was unbelievably excited because it was first. My life dream has been to play college football and that came true and my hard work had finally paid off."
Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up?
"I’m actually going to University of Houston today for a camp and also Texas on the 23rd and maybe Baylor later next month, but that’s really it when it comes to camps and visits for the summer."
How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to?
"The camp was well organized and ran smoothly. They took the time to really give each individual camper attention in order to help develop their skills."
Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?
"No I didn’t get to do any of those things, but I do plan on going back to tour the campus and have the full Texas Tech experience."
Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you?
"The coach I connected with was Coach Jones, my position coach. He was open and straight to the point. He knew what he was looking for when evaluating me and really made me feel at ease. He told me to keep working on my craft."
What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?
"I think Texas Tech has a great team and had some big wins last year and they have always been a school I am interested in. This process is still early for me, but the interest level is high for Tech….and who wouldn’t want to play in the Big 12 conference!"
What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer?
"I am not an emotional kid, but when Coach Jones offered, I was definitely excited and cracked a smile. It’s an honor to get offered anywhere so it’s exciting and a huge milestone."
Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up?
"I have gone to Tulsa, I have gone to OU, and have Baylor, Notre Dame and University of Houston left."
How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to?
"The camp was great, I love how organized it was and the energy that the coaches had. I was able to learn a lot of new techniques and get a lot of reps."
Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?
"Yes sir I did get to put on a jersey and I was mostly on the football athletic side but it was still at cool experience. I am very grateful and thankful."
Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you?
"I was honored to connect with coach (Kenny) Perry, coach (James) Blanchard, coach (Brian) Nance, coach (Marcel) Yates, and the defensive coordinator. They all told me I'm a baller and they loved the way I competed."
What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?
"Texas Tech's football program is great, I love all of the coaches' energy, I love the way they coach, the atmosphere is great. My interest leave is high right now but then again I am young and want to continue to talk with my family and hopefully come back in the fall before I make a final decision."
What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer?
"Whenever I learned about the offer I was excited and happy, it almost didn’t seem real but I'm definitely blessed."
Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up?
"On June 21st I'm going to TCU and on July 30th I will visit Baylor for a football camp and that will be my last one."
How was the camp compared to some other camps you've been to?
"I really enjoyed how much longer the camp was than other camps. The drill work actually contributed to moves and your craft that you would use in game. I also liked how the coaches allowed me to go with the upperclassmen."
Did you get to see any of campus, facilities, try on jerseys, etc?
"No, but I have seen the facilities before. I really like how close the locker room is to the practice fields, the indoor, and the stadium."
Which coaches did you connect with and what was their overall message to you?
"I connected to Coach (Joey) McGuire a lot there. My dad and him coached together back when he was at Cedar Hill so I’ve known him my whole life. I also connected with Coach (Emmett) Jones since my brother (Brady Boyd) is a WR at Tech. I’ve seen him at several camps this off-season."
What are your thoughts on Tech's football program and what is your interest level in playing at Tech?
"I think that Tech will have a really great year. I went to watch the spring game along with some practices. The energy and the environment that the coaches bring along with the players is high energy. I have a really high interest in playing there. During drill work I loved how hard coach Jones was on me and expanded my knowledge of the game at the camp."
What was your reaction whenever you learned about the offer?
"I was really surprised. I wanted the opportunity to work against upperclassmen and they allowed me to do that during 1-on-1s. The second half of camp he told me that he was going to offer and I was overwhelmed with joy."
Do you have any other school visits or camps coming up?
"I may attend another, but no definite plans at this time."