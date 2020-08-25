RedRaiderSports - Catching up with former Texas Tech Red Raider Toddrick Gotcher

We last caught up with Toddrick Gotcher at the end of March. We checked back in with Gotcher recently to see how he's doing: Q: Since the last time we spoke you talked about your professional path since graduating from Texas Tech. What has life been like the past five months during this pandemic? How have you been spending your time? Gotcher: The past five months for me have been both beneficial and comforting at the same time. This is the most time I have been able to spend quality time with my family in the past nine years. While I was at Texas Tech, I was always on campus without having the time with my family back at home. And now that I have a family myself, I am overseas for 10 months out of every year. So this has really been a blessing to me to get the quality family time that I have missed over the past years. I have been working out, being a husband and father, and also working out kids across Lubbock. Q: You’ve played professionally for four different teams in Greece, France, and Turkey. I see you’ve signed with another team in Macedonia for the 2020-2021 season. Tell us about this team, what led you to sign with them, when you are heading over there, and how you feel about getting to start with KK MZT Skopje Aerodrom. Gotcher: I am excited for the opportunity. The team is in the capital of North Macedonia (Skopje) and they are the best team in the country. They are very well known and it is a great opportunity for me to showcase my skills. I had a couple of other offers from other countries, but I wanted to choose what was best and most comfortable for my family. I head out there on Wednesday and I am thrilled to get back to what I do. This has been a different off-season for me compared to the past, but I am ready for the opportunity.

MZT signs Toddrick Gotcher https://t.co/2rCOihCKI1 — Sportando (@Sportando) August 20, 2020

Q: I noticed recently you were in Lubbock. What brought you out here for this trip? Gotcher: My wife and family live in Wolfforth. My wife is an emergency room nurse for UMC. That is what brings me back to Lubbock every summer. I have tried to move to Colorado and Florida before but my wife loves her job and is very good at what she does. Q: Have you been able to see or tour the new Womble practice facility? If so, what did you think and how will it help the program? Gotcher: I drove by the Womble practice facility and let me say how jealous I am to not play in this era. I tell people these days, if I were to get recruited in today's Texas Tech basketball era, I would not be recruited by them. I was not good enough haha. The recruiting is amazing already but it just raises the level of recruits wanting to come here. I want to thank the Womble family as well for always helping us and providing the players this opportunity. Q: I see you have been putting up basketball nets on goals where needed across the city of Lubbock. What inspired you to do this? Gotcher: It started when some kids on my road were playing basketball without a net. I had to help by putting up a net for them and it inspired me to do this all across Lubbock. I grew up outside playing basketball at my home and park. I never liked when a basketball goal did not have a net. So I have to pay it forward to help anyone I can. Lubbock has done so much for me so I have to give back anyway I can.



I’m about to start driving around Lubbock to put basketball nets on every goal without one — Toddrick Gotcher #0 (@Leagueme_0) August 22, 2020