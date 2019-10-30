Texas Tech is known for its high-powered, Air Raid offensive scheme with prior names like Michael Crabtree, Jakeem Grant and Patrick Mahomes lighting up the double T scoreboard in a matter of minutes – and at times – seconds. Those three went on to do (and two still do) tremendous things in the NFL like other Red Raiders.

In fact, six offensive players from Texas Tech were chosen in the past four years combined in the NFL Draft by one of the 32 organizations that make up the league – Grant, Le’Raven Clark and DeAndre Washington in 2016, Mahomes in 2017 and Keke Coutee and Dylan Cantrell in 2018.

However, in 2019, Texas Tech had its first defender selected in the draft since 2014, linebacker Dakota Allen.

“It was definitely a dream come true,” Allen said on being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams. “Just after everything that happened – there was a time I thought I would never play football again. To be able to get drafted, the only word I can explain for it is truly grateful and blessed.”

A native of Humble, Texas, Allen was selected in the seventh round and made four appearances in the preseason with the Rams including one start. Once the exhibition weeks wrapped up, though, Allen was assigned to the teams practice squad.

He spent three weeks of his rookie season on that practice squad until the Oakland Raiders came calling, who needed to add depth at the linebacker position.

“It’s been quite the journey, I would have to say. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid. But, I guess I didn’t know a lot of the things that come with it. It is a business,” Allen harped. “That’s why I’m here in Oakland and not in Los Angeles because at the end of the day it is a business. It’s been quite the transition but in a good way. I’m still living the dream so I’m not complaining.”

The Red Raiders are growing to be quite familiar with the NFL’s AFC West division as Allen joined reigning MVP Mahomes in that group of four teams.

It’s a Red Raider brotherhood that has not regressed one bit, he said.

“It’s been fun. We all still talk. Of course, it’s a competition, but at the end of the day, it’s fun,” Allen said on playing against former teammates. “It’s good to see them living their dreams as well. I’m excited to see Pat and compete against him.”

The moment he mentioned earlier about not playing football again could have derailed his journey to the west. In May 2016, Allen was released by Texas Tech along with two others for charges related to home burglary and gun theft. All charged were dropped, according to their lawyers, but Allen had to find himself a new home.

He ended up being a star on the Netflix series “Last Chance U” where he played for East Mississippi Community College, a powerhouse among the community college world.

After spending a year in Scooba, Mississippi, Allen eventually found his way back to Lubbock and didn’t disappoint. He finished his senior year as a first-team All-Big 12 selection and was second on the team in tackles with 73. He finished with a career total of 262 tackles as a Red Raider.

Who finished in front of him in first his senior season? Jordyn Brooks, who leads the Red Raiders currently in tackles with 87 through eight games of the 2019 season.

“I’d say that’s what I’m most proud of this year. Just the way those guys have handled this year with a coaching change and everything,” Allen said. “Jordyn is an absolute stud. I can’t wait for him to get into the league as well as Riko Jeffers once he’s done. But, those are my guys and I’m so proud of them. I talk to them before every game and weekly to see where they are mentally. This is really what this thing’s about. In the league, it’s harder to build those relationships with guys having their own families and stuff. There’s nothing like that Texas Tech brotherhood that we built in Lubbock.”

Allen said he misses everything about Lubbock including his girlfriend who’s still enrolled in classes. But, he hasn’t been able to make it back to the 806 anytime soon.

He actually said when he was with the Rams he had planned and booked a flight to Lubbock because both the Rams and Red Raiders had bye week’s during his birthday. But, those plans changed once he was signed by the Raiders, which he said delayed his plans to visit until *fingers crossed* the spring.

Is there anything he wants to say to Red Raiders fans?

“I would like to say to not lose faith in the Red Raiders. There’s a lot of stuff going on that people don’t know about that needs time to happen,” Allen said. “I just don’t want people losing faith in our football team because I know I won’t.”