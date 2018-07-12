Mansfield (Texas) Legacy wide receiver and corner Jeffery Carter has been one of Texas Tech's earliest targets for 2019 since being offered in May of 2017. Since then, Carter has continued to develop a strong relationship with outside receivers coach Emmett Jones. The four-star prospect holds 19 offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State just to name a few.

What you need to know...

-Texas Tech was the very first school to offer Carter as a wide receiver

-Carter committed to Oklahoma in July of last summer, but reopened his recruitment

-While he is listed as a corner, Carter is open to playing receiver in college as well and some schools are recruiting him at both positions

-The four-star prospect transferred to Mansfield Legacy for his senior year, joining a couple of other top 2019 targets for Texas Tech - Taurean Carter and Enoch Jackson

-Carter is cousins with Tech DE target Taurean Carter



Perfect fit? One of the biggest reasons Carter is drawn to the Red Raiders is his desire to play receiver at the college level and he feels Texas Tech is a good fit for that. He also mentioned he could play both ways and the coaches would give him that opportunity.