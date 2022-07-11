Carnley Properties presents GIFnalysis: Miquel Dingle Jr.

Texas Tech has been on a recruiting heater, picking up five new commitments in the last couple weeks. The prospect who kicked off the commitment party back on June 21st was Byrnes (SC) linebacker Miquel Dingle Jr. Dingle Jr checks in at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, and along with being a standout on the gridiron he is also the South Carolina 5A state champion in the 110 meter hurdles. Dingle Jr. was recently ranked by Rivals as a 5.4 two-star recruit, a ranking that could go up with a big senior season. Today, we take a look at what Dingle Jr. brings to the field and how he can fit into the defense at Texas Tech using GIF's.

HEAT-SEEKING MISSILE

On this play Dingle Jr tries to get his teammates lined up correctly and it appears the defensive end goes to the wrong gap. Instead of sitting back Dingle Jr takes an aggressive approach and goes after the quarterback. His quickness and strength allow him to beat the right tackle to the spot and he gets through with a clean hit on the passer.

Another play where Dingle Jr is rushing, but this is a designed rollout away from him. Dingle Jr uses his exceptional speed and instincts to beat multiple blockers and get to the quarterback right as he's releasing his throw. Without Dingle Jr this is probably a touchdown as the receiver had beaten the defense, but his pressure forced a bad throw which ended up in an incomplete pass.

COMFORTABLE OUT IN SPACE

Putting both of these plays together as they're similar looking bubble screens which force Dingle Jr to beat a blocker and make an open-field tackle. Both plays result in huge negative plays for the offense due to Dingle Jr's abilities. In the Big 12 it's crucial to have linebackers who you can count on to bring down skill position players in the open field, which Dingle Jr has shown he can do.

RED RAIDER SPEED

The offense gains 34 yards on this carry but it's a touchdown if not for Dingle Jr. This outside zone is blocked really well and Dingle Jr's first step takes him out of the play, but he's able to recover and chase down the ball carrier down the sideline using his speed. Dingle Jr. ran a 10.92 100 meter this spring and it's evident on this play.

PHYSICAL

Along with his speed Dingle Jr. also has the size to play inside and shed blockers while still making plays. In fact, on this play he takes on both the pulling left and right guard and is still able to be in position and help his teammates tackle the runner.

COVERAGE SKILLS

Packaging both of these plays together as they're both Dingle Jr. covering seam routes. The first is from a game and the second from 7-on-7. For a linebacker to stay with a receiver and running back in coverage like these two plays is extremely impressive and will allow Texas Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter to use him in a variety of roles should he choose to do so.

THE GAME WINNER

Byrnes HS won the Palmetto State Showdown, a 7-on-7 tournament featuring some of the top schools in both South Carolina and North Carolina. This play by Dingle Jr. was the game-clinching interception for Byrnes. Dingle Jr.'s ability to diagnose the play and then make the leaping catch show just how talented he is and how impactful he can be at the next level. Check out the whole sideline erupting too. Pretty cool.

FULL HIGHLIGHTS