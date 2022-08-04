Carnley Properties presents GIFnalysis: Jordan Sanford

The Texas Tech coaches continued adding to the 2023 class, this time in the form of Mansfield Timberview four-star defensive back Jordan Sanford. Sanford has long been a top target for Texas Tech, as they were his second offer back in December 2021. The persistence from the coaching staff finally paid off as the Red Raiders landed a commitment from the Rivals 48th ranked player in the state of Texas over Oklahoma State, TCU, Washington + others. Sanford is also a standout on the track, where he put up times of a 10.55 100 meter and a 21.74 200 meter this spring. That kind of speed is what Joey McGuire was looking to upgrade on the roster once he got the job in Lubbock. Today, we take a look at what Sanford brings to the field and how he can fit into the defense at Texas Tech using GIF's.

PLAYMAKING

In this clip Sanford jumps the route, and immediately his speed is noticeable as he takes it down the sideline untouched for the touchdown. Sanford is listed as a safety by Rivals but has versatility and can also play corner or nickel. Sanford has the ability to make game-changing plays such as this one.

Another clip where Sanford makes an interception, this time off a deflection, takes it back for a touchdown. Sanford has a good eye for the ball and combined with his athleticism make him a threat to score on defense any time the ball is up for grabs.

THREAT TO RUSH

Sanford isn't purely just a cover guy as these next few clips show. On this one he's rushing, and makes a nice move to dart inside and give him a direct shot at the quarterback. The quarterback releases the ball by a split second before Sanford is able to get home.

Another play with Sanford coming off the edge, and this time he uses his speed to simply run around the blocker and gets to the quarterback for the sack. Much like Dave Aranda does at Baylor, Tim DeRuyter's defense is expected to use "replacement blitzers" and oftentimes bring guys from the secondary to rush the passer. Sanford's already shown he's up for the task.

The last pass rush clip is a flea-flicker which Sanford does an excellent job blowing up. He doesn't get fooled by the handoff and is able to flush the quarterback outside the pocket and forces an incomplete pass.

MAKE UP SPEED + BALL TRACKING

Excellent coverage by Sanford here. The receiver might have a step on him but he's quickly able to close the gap and make a play on the football to force the incompletion.

Another play where Sanford is the last line of defense, and sure this ball is underthrown and late, but he's able to get his head turned around and finds the football to bat it away. Far too often we've seen Tech secondary players give up a catch in this situation, and getting athletes such as Sanford should help get that turned around.

INSTINCTS

Sanford sees the quarterback is looking to get the ball out quickly so instead of taking himself out of the play he gets his hands up to bat it down. Smart, instinctive play by the newest Red Raider commit.

PHYSICAL

Sanford has also shown his physicality on tape. On this play he jams the receiver and knocks him out of his route. By the time he gets back up the defensive line has swallowed the quarterback whole and Sanford is able to celebrate.

Sanford also isn't afraid to get up in the box and tackle running backs. On this the defensive line is able to string the run out wide, and Sanford is right there to fill his gap and make the tackle. Overall Texas Tech is getting an athletic, smart and physical football player to add to their future.

FULL HIGHLIGHTS