Carnley Properties presents GIFnalysis: DJ Crest

Texas Tech's 2023 recruiting class currently sits at No. 1 in the country in the Rivals.com team rankings. Tech's ranking is boosted by a nation-leading 20 commits, but there is still plenty of quality in the class, too. One under-the-radar recruit who recently committed to the scarlet and black is El Paso Parkland wide receiver Demarion "DJ" Crest. Crest is rated by Rivals as a 5.6 three-star recruit, but he has a case to move up higher in future rankings due to his combination of athleticism, production and potential. Today, we take a look at what Crest brings to the field and how he can fit into the offense at Texas Tech using GIF's.

Crest shows his speed and route running ability in this clip, pulling away from the cornerback for the touchdown. The defense appeared to be in a Cover 0 look which probably isn't very smart when the opponent has a Power 5 receiver on the field.



The defense appears to be in a cover 2 look, with the corner underneath and the safety over the top. It didn't matter. Crest runs by everybody and scores a touchdown. What stands out about this play is the catch, a one-handed snag with defenders in the area. Crest's size and hands make him a terrific red zone option as you can see in the clip above.

Crest's highlights show plenty of contested catches, maybe none more impressive than this one down the sideline. A true 50/50 ball, Crest boxes out his defender, makes the play and somehow comes down in bounds. With the offense in a scramble drill, throwing it up to your 6-foot-3 mismatch and letting him make a play is a good idea.

In this play Crest runs a nice dig route, shows good hands and an ability to create yards after contact. In Zach Kittley's offense receivers will have to run multiple routes and Crest's tape shows he capable of that. Crest's power after the catch picks his offense up an additional 10-12 yards here.

One of the several contested catches I mentioned earlier, Crest runs by the defender, highpoints the ball here and finishes the play by scoring. Pretty textbook from what you want your receivers to do.