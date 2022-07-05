Carnley Properties presents GIFnalysis: Braylon Rigsby

Texas Tech has been on a recruiting heater, picking up five new commitments in the last couple weeks. One recruit who visited in late June, picked up his offer and committed to the scarlet and black a few days later is Woodville defensive tackle Braylon Rigsby. Rigsby has a case for one of the most under-the-radar recruits of the class. Checking in at 6-foot-3, 287 pounds with 34 inch arms and an 82 inch wingspan, the District 11-AAA Defensive Lineman of the Year was recently ranked by Rivals as a 5.6 three-star recruit, a ranking that could go up with a big senior season. Today, we take a look at what Rigsby brings to the field and how he can fit into the defense at Texas Tech using GIF's.

EXPLOSIVENESS

In this clip Rigsby shows his quick first step and explosiveness. This looks like it could be a potential flea-flicker by the offense but Rigsby penetrates and blows the play up before it can develop. Rigsby's hard hit on the running back forces the fumble and it's a big play for the Woodville defense.

Another play where Rigsby explodes off the line. The offense tries some misdirection but Rigsby isn't fooled and zeroes in on the ball-carrier. Look how far in the backfield Rigsby is in such a short time. Rigsby powers through the offensive line, locates the ball and makes a physical tackle for a big loss.

RELENTLESS PASS RUSHER

This this clip Rigsby is easily able to beat the left guard and the running back who stayed in has no interest in trying to block him. The quarterback makes a nice escape to his left, which is probably a good enough move to get away from most interior lineman. Once Rigsby has the passer in his sight he turns on the jets and is able to take him down for a sack (with an assist from the defensive end)

Rigsby bull-rushes the center, overpowers him and collapses the pocket. That leads him straight to the quarterback who is a sitting duck. Another strong tackle by Rigsby though to ensure the play is made.

POWERFUL

On what is supposed to be an option play Rigsby completely blows it up. He pancakes the center and in the same motion takes down the quarterback for a loss and nearly a safety.

Nobody really tries to block Rigsby on this play which is probably a mistake. The running back gets the handoff and with nowhere to go is immediately swallowed up by Rigsby.

NO QUIT

Wanted to highlight this play as while it's not a splash play in the stat book, it's important. Rigsby initially gets chop blocked pretty well but is able to recover and makes the tackle 10 yards downfield. While still a nice play for the offense, Rigsby saved several more yards on top due to his hustle.

SPECIAL TEAMS DEMON

Putting all three of these plays together as it's pretty rare for a defensive tackle to have on their highlight tape, but Rigsby blocked multiple kicks and a punt last season. The kicks are pretty straightforward. He overpowers the man in front of him and has a direct line to the holder/kicker for the block. The punt block is pretty special for a guy at 287 pounds. His quick first step allows him to get downfield, through the shield and get his hands on the ball. Big plays on special teams can often decide games and Rigsby's ability to help out in these areas just add to his potential as a college football player.

FULL HIGHLIGHTS