Carnley Properties presents GIFnalysis: Baylor Cupp

Head coach Joey McGuire, tight ends coach Josh Cochran, offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and the Red Raiders added a big addition to the roster on Tuesday afternoon in Texas A&M transfer and former Rivals250 tight end Baylor Cupp. Cupp comes over after three injury-plagued seasons as an Aggie, but was one of the best tight end prospects in his class and still possesses many of the same traits that made him so coveted just a few seasons ago. Today, we take a look at what Cupp brings to the field and how he can fit into the offense at Texas Tech using GIF's. First we start off with a play from Cupp's time at A&M, three plays from Cupp's junior season highlights, followed by three more morphed into a play made by a Texas Tech or Western Kentucky - where Zach Kittley came from - tight end last season.

This clip is from Texas A&M's 2019 spring game. Baylor Cupp was a true freshman at the time, and he showed some of what he can do on this play. A nice little play-action bootleg with a throwback across the middle. Cupp is able to get open here and he catches the ball at the 10 yard line. Despite getting hit around the 5 yard line and defenders closing from all angles, Cupp has enough power to finish the play and gets into the end zone.

In this clip Cupp simply blows by the defense which is caught napping. At his size, having that type of speed and ability is rare. Even though the pass is behind him which forces him to slow down, Cupp still has the acceleration to finish the play and score.

One of the main reasons Texas Tech was looking at Baylor Cupp in the first place was his physicality. The Red Raiders are looking to get nastier up front and in this clip Cupp certainly shows that ability. Cupp completely takes the outside linebacker out of the play here, first avoiding the defenders attempts to go low and then finishing the play with a pancake block.

At 6-foot-7, 245 pounds, an area that Cupp could excel in is the red zone by being a big, athletic target for quarterbacks. In another "throwback" play here, Cupp lines up outside of the right tackle and runs a drag all the way across the field. He then uses his size to go get the football before any defenders are able to make a play.

In this play Cupp uses his speed to get open down the seam, much like Texas Tech TE Mason Tharp was able to do in the game vs Florida International last season. When either of these players gets downhill watch out - there aren't many defensive backs in the country who want to take Cupp or Tharp on in the open field.

In this clip Western Kentucky tight end Joey Beljan catches a slant over the middle with a safety in position to make the tackle. Cupp's abilities allow him to make a move on the defender or power right through arm tackles and he's off to the races. Defenses are going to have to account for Cupp or it could spell trouble for Texas Tech opponents.