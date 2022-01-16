One of Texas Tech's top targets in the 2023 class visited the South Plains over the weekend.

Canutillo (El Paso, TX) running back LJ Martin was part of a small group of visitors to make their way to Lubbock following the end of the recruiting dead period. Martin, who initially picked up his offer back on November 9th, 2021, enjoyed spending his day around the coaching staff.

What you need to know...

... In addition to Texas Tech, he also holds offers from Baylor, Kansas State, New Mexico, UNLV, UTEP and UTSA

... Per his MaxPreps page, Martin rushed 268 times for 2,737 yards as a junior this past season. He also added 31 passing yards, 376 receiving yards, 178 kick return yards, 57 punt return yards and 20 interception return yards. He scored a total of 36 touchdowns on the year.

... Those stats helped Canutillo go 11-2 this season, including a couple playoff wins.

... Martin is also a standout in basketball, and was named District 2-5A First Team All District and to the 2-5A All Defensive Team.

Unofficial visit: "We started off by eating lunch at Blue Sky. Then they took me around campus to the nutrition center, academics and of course their facilities."

Texas Tech coaches: "I got to talk to coach Bryant, Smith, McGuire, Blanchard, Kittley and the rest of the staff! Their overall message was that they wanted to rebuild Tech football and bring a championship to Tech. They’re building the staff, the facilities and now they are recruiting the players so there is no reason they shouldn’t be able to bring a championship to Tech."