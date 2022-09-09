Week two is upon us as Houston heads to Lubbock to take on the Red Raiders after season-opening wins for both programs. Today the RedRaiderSports.com staff predicts how Saturday afternoon’s contest will conclude.

Ben Golan:

After an easy week one vs an FCS school, this will be the first real test for Texas Tech. The main areas of concern are the secondary after a lackluster opener. If Houston is able to connect on multiple deep passes, it could be a problem. Hopefully for the Red Raiders’ sake that issue was fixed in practice this week. I don’t think Tech’s offense can be slowed down, even with backup quarterback Donovan Smith. Zach Kittley is too good, and the skill position players are too good. Team 50 burger lives. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 52, Houston 31





Brandon Soliz:

I see this one being a close one. I like the Red Raiders coming out in front, though. I loved the use of SaRodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks. I expect them to utilize the ground game more than the pass game here. They obviously won't abandon the air but I think running down the clock and picking up first downs gets you in a good spot here. The defensive front seven can break onto the scene with a solid game here. The secondary will be tested based off of the play from last Saturday. I fully expect Dana Holgorsen to attack them from the beginning. They'll need to play sound in order to come out with a win and move on to a 2-0 record. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 34, Houston 28

Justin Apodaca:

Last week I was a little careful with my predictions, but I really needed to see the team operate in a game setting to make judgements. That being said, I think the Red Raiders offense is going to have their way with #25 Houston this weekend and score more than enough points to win the ballgame. Even with the loss of Tyler Shough, I have no worries about the Tech offense this weekend. My only worry is how the secondary can handle All-American wide receiver Nathaniel Dell. It was preached all week by Joey McGuire and Tim DeRuyter that the DBs have to do a better job after a somewhat lackluster performance against the Racers. If they do, the Red Raiders should be in great shape ahead of what's likely another ranked matchup next weekend. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 45, Houston 41

Trevor Cobern:

Earlier in the week, I predicted a 45-34 Texas Tech win, but since then, I've grown more confident in the direction McGuire's team is headed. The game is in Lubbock and a great atmosphere will help the Red Raiders defense limit Houston QB Clayton Tune to an average game. Loic Fouonji and Jerand Bradley continue their hot start to the season, and Myles Price catches a touchdown pass, powering the Texas Tech offense to a 50-burger.

It would be nice to see the secondary grab an interception and I think the defense forces a couple of takeaways. The game is close near halftime, but Donovan Smith blows the contest open in the third quarter, and the Red Raiders storm into week 3 undefeated. Zach Kittley for the win.

Score Prediction: Texas Tech 55, Houston 34



Chase Champlin: