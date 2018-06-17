There is very little about the recruiting process that is "normal", and sometimes a relatively unknown prospect can come impress college coaches at a mega camp or on-campus camp.

This is exactly what happened with Arlington wide receiver Trey Cleveland, who camped with the Texas Tech coaches in Lubbock last weekend. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound prospect ran a 4.4 second 40-yard dash and made several plays during the one on one portion of the camp.

On Sunday evening, Cleveland surprised everyone with his commitment to the Red Raiders.

"It all started earlier this spring, my Dad and I were talking about my recruitment," Cleveland said. "I really like Texas Tech and they produce good receivers. As a receiver, it's a great offense and we decided to reach out to the coaching staff at Tech.



"Coach (Emmett) Jones followed me back on social media and we started talking. He invited me out to the camp in Lubbock last weekend and it was a perfect situation to show out, earn an offer. I came out there with a good mindset. I wanted to show my abilities to make plays and my overall athleticism.

"I ended up running a 4.4 second 40-yard dash, and that really caught the coaches attention for a guy with my size. I honestly think it was because my adrenaline was pumping, because I have never run that fast of a time before. I was even more pumped up after that going into the one on ones. I got open and high pointed some catches, just did my thing out there."

Cleveland reconnected with Coach Jones earlier today and learned that the Texas Tech coaches were offering him a full ride scholarship offer.



"I actually found out about the offer today," Cleveland said. "The coaches were trying to reach me yesterday, but I had broken my phone. I talked with Coach Jones earlier and he asked me if I was ready to be a Red Raider. I didn't waste any time, I told him that I was ready to join the class and committed over the phone.

"Texas Tech is a dream team for me, so it didn't take much thought for me to realize what a good opportunity it was for me. It feels really good, a lot of people didn't expect me to come out with a commitment to Texas Tech today and I feel that I have set myself up for success with this decision. It's a great location, close enough for my family to watch my college career and I can get a great education."

