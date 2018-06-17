Camp standout earns offer, commits on the spot
There is very little about the recruiting process that is "normal", and sometimes a relatively unknown prospect can come impress college coaches at a mega camp or on-campus camp.
This is exactly what happened with Arlington wide receiver Trey Cleveland, who camped with the Texas Tech coaches in Lubbock last weekend. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound prospect ran a 4.4 second 40-yard dash and made several plays during the one on one portion of the camp.
On Sunday evening, Cleveland surprised everyone with his commitment to the Red Raiders.
"It all started earlier this spring, my Dad and I were talking about my recruitment," Cleveland said. "I really like Texas Tech and they produce good receivers. As a receiver, it's a great offense and we decided to reach out to the coaching staff at Tech.
"Coach (Emmett) Jones followed me back on social media and we started talking. He invited me out to the camp in Lubbock last weekend and it was a perfect situation to show out, earn an offer. I came out there with a good mindset. I wanted to show my abilities to make plays and my overall athleticism.
"I ended up running a 4.4 second 40-yard dash, and that really caught the coaches attention for a guy with my size. I honestly think it was because my adrenaline was pumping, because I have never run that fast of a time before. I was even more pumped up after that going into the one on ones. I got open and high pointed some catches, just did my thing out there."
Cleveland reconnected with Coach Jones earlier today and learned that the Texas Tech coaches were offering him a full ride scholarship offer.
"I actually found out about the offer today," Cleveland said. "The coaches were trying to reach me yesterday, but I had broken my phone. I talked with Coach Jones earlier and he asked me if I was ready to be a Red Raider. I didn't waste any time, I told him that I was ready to join the class and committed over the phone.
"Texas Tech is a dream team for me, so it didn't take much thought for me to realize what a good opportunity it was for me. It feels really good, a lot of people didn't expect me to come out with a commitment to Texas Tech today and I feel that I have set myself up for success with this decision. It's a great location, close enough for my family to watch my college career and I can get a great education."
God’s Plan #Committed pic.twitter.com/93AleiQwsu— Trey Cleveland (@TreyDaGoat_) June 17, 2018
The newest receiver commitment for the Red Raiders is a multi-sport athlete at Arlington, also playing varsity basketball and running varsity track for the Colts.
"I played the whole season in both football and basketball, but I suffered a leg injury early on during the track season," Cleveland said. "I had to rehab and originally lost some speed and I think that has kept most college coaches from seriously evaluating me, but Coach Jones really likes my size and athleticism.
"He sees me fitting in at the outside receiver position and likes my ability to go up to get the football. We talked about how I could become a deep threat in the Tech offense and that is something I'm progressing at during this off-season."
After announcing his commitment, Cleveland is working with the coaches to schedule another visit to Lubbock later this summer.
"I have really only talked with Coach Jones at this point," Cleveland said. "It all happened pretty quickly, but my Dad is supposed to speak with him about scheduling another visit to Lubbock in late July. I'm going to take another visit and meet all of the coaches, spend more time around the program and campus."
Currently unrated by Rivals.com, Cleveland finished with 526 yards and six touchdowns receiving - earning District 4-6A All-District Second Team Offense honors last season.