Texas Tech and head coach Grant McCasland continue to make waves in the transfer portal, with their latest addition coming by way of Devan Cambridge from Arizona State. Cambridge joins the Red Raiders and reunites with former Sun Devil teammate Warren Washington. Cambridge is also the younger brother of Toronto Raptors summer league signee Desmond Cambridge. Prior to his 2022-23 campaign in Tempe, Cambridge spent three seasons playing for Bruce Pearl and Auburn, starting 19 games his sophomore season and even going viral for a wild dunk against Georgia.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ERVZBTiBDQU1CUklER0UgT0ZGIFRIRSBCQUNLQk9BUkQg8J+YpPCf mKQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BdWJ1cm5NQkI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEF1YnVybk1CQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZGQlZBZG5uSkUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GRkJWQWRu bkpFPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNFQyBOZXR3b3JrIChAU0VDTmV0d29yaykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TRUNOZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDkwMDMxMjM1ODM3NjEyMDQ2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZl YnJ1YXJ5IDUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In his senior season at Arizona State, Cambridge appeared in 35 contests and was featured in the starting lineup for 34 of those games. Cambridge, who stands 6-foot-6, averaged 9.8 points/game for Arizona State and was second on the team in rebound average (5.4), only trailing the aforementioned Washington. Together the tandem also combined for 88 of the Sun Devils’ 159 total blocks on the season. In the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Cambridge showed out for his team against Nevada in the First Four round, tallying 15 points and four rebounds to help Arizona State gain entry into the big dance.

With his 6-foot-6 frame, Cambridge plays a lot bigger than his measurables would suggest, finding the most of his success offensively in the paint. In his one season at Arizona State, Cambridge was one of three Sun Devils to shoot 50 percent or better from the floor (50.4). The other two players to do so were the 7-footer Washington (56.3) and 6-foot-10 forward Duke Brennan (51.9). Cambridge is a long and athletic wing who often finds himself at the receiving end of lob passes for alley-oop slams. Not one to dazzle with his ball-handling, Cambridge is more effective with players around him feeding him looks, whether that be on a cut to the basket or spot-up opportunities outside. An incoming fifth-year senior, Cambridge is a player who has competed in a lot of games and has a lot to offer for McCasland and the Red Raiders.

