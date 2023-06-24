Cambridge offers athleticism as latest Texas Tech commit
Texas Tech and head coach Grant McCasland continue to make waves in the transfer portal, with their latest addition coming by way of Devan Cambridge from Arizona State. Cambridge joins the Red Raiders and reunites with former Sun Devil teammate Warren Washington. Cambridge is also the younger brother of Toronto Raptors summer league signee Desmond Cambridge.
Prior to his 2022-23 campaign in Tempe, Cambridge spent three seasons playing for Bruce Pearl and Auburn, starting 19 games his sophomore season and even going viral for a wild dunk against Georgia.
In his senior season at Arizona State, Cambridge appeared in 35 contests and was featured in the starting lineup for 34 of those games. Cambridge, who stands 6-foot-6, averaged 9.8 points/game for Arizona State and was second on the team in rebound average (5.4), only trailing the aforementioned Washington.
Together the tandem also combined for 88 of the Sun Devils’ 159 total blocks on the season. In the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Cambridge showed out for his team against Nevada in the First Four round, tallying 15 points and four rebounds to help Arizona State gain entry into the big dance.
With his 6-foot-6 frame, Cambridge plays a lot bigger than his measurables would suggest, finding the most of his success offensively in the paint. In his one season at Arizona State, Cambridge was one of three Sun Devils to shoot 50 percent or better from the floor (50.4). The other two players to do so were the 7-footer Washington (56.3) and 6-foot-10 forward Duke Brennan (51.9).
Cambridge is a long and athletic wing who often finds himself at the receiving end of lob passes for alley-oop slams. Not one to dazzle with his ball-handling, Cambridge is more effective with players around him feeding him looks, whether that be on a cut to the basket or spot-up opportunities outside.
An incoming fifth-year senior, Cambridge is a player who has competed in a lot of games and has a lot to offer for McCasland and the Red Raiders.
