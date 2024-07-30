Texas Tech's transfer portal haul in the wide receiver room didn't end with Washington State's Josh Kelly, adding Florida's Caleb Douglas, who has settled into Lubbock with strong relationships.

Douglas was once committed to Tech's coaching staff, when head coach Joey McGuire and general manager James Blanchard were at Baylor, and nothing has changed for the wideout.

"They're just really genuine," Douglas said. "They keep the same energy 25/8. There is not a day, you shouldn't talk to them and I love it."

Douglas is excited to get back on the field after losing most of his season after injuring his leg in Florida's fifth game of the season in 2023.

"I'm super excited to get back, I'm lowkey foaming at the mouth," Douglas said. "I left playing football early in the season, second quarter of the fifth game and the rest was just being hurt."

With the injury, Douglas had plenty of time to rehab and improve upon his craft over the offseason, noting that he wanted to improve his ability in and out of breaks, in addition to his ability as a vertical threat.



"Knowing I'm a bigger guy, and they think just because I'm big and tall, we're going to throw the deep ball," Douglas said. "This summer I was like, I need to make sure I can get in and out of my breaks, not just straight. We're going to have times where I'm not running straight and I need to be faster than him so I have a better opportunity to catch the ball."



Douglas' improved ability in the offseason, alongside Tech's seemingly much-improved wide receiver room, hopes to have a strong season for the Red Raiders, believing that there is versatility and very good ability this season.

"This year's room, not just the room, but how we line up our players," Douglas said. "We're going to be different here...we are all go getters. If you throw the ball our way, it's going to get caught. Even our tight ends, we have some big tight ends and for them to be moving like that, go get the ball, it is great."

