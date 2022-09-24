The No. 22 Texas Longhorns visited Lubbock for perhaps what should be the final time before leaving for the SEC in the near future.

Chris Beard, former Texas Tech men's basketball coach told Steve Sarkisian to "embrace the hate." Instead, Sarkisian and the Longhorns are leaving Lubbock with an overtime loss, 37-34. Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire moves to 1-0 against Texas in his first season in Lubbock as head coach.

Texas Tech QB Donovan Smith setup the Red Raiders on the two-yard line for the game-winning field goal by Trey Wolff. That happened after Texas star RB Bijan Robinson fumbled in the first possession of overtime.

Smith threw for 331 yards on 38-of-56 from the field with no interceptions. RB SaRodorick Thompson rushed for 70 yards.

Texas Tech won the turnover margin by forcing two takeaways. The Red Raiders dominated the Longhorns in time of possession with 35:54 of control compared to Texas' 24:06. The Red Raiders also ran 100 plays, which was 40 more than the Longhorns.

Up next, Texas Tech will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 11 a.m. on Oct. 1.