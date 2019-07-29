News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 13:38:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Bruffy discusses flip to right tackle, time as a Red Raider and more

Eaw8ieuxvn1s0bj76frl
Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports
@bmsoliz
Staff Writer

Texas Tech returns four of its five starting offensive linemen from a year ago on this season's roster under new head coach Matt Wells.The former Utah State Aggie coaching lead has two solid tackle...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}