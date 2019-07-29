Bruffy discusses flip to right tackle, time as a Red Raider and more
Texas Tech returns four of its five starting offensive linemen from a year ago on this season's roster under new head coach Matt Wells.The former Utah State Aggie coaching lead has two solid tackle...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news