Another Tuesday morning is in the books, which means that a litany of players spoke with the media today to break down this week’s opponent in Baylor.

The Red Raider defense will have its hands full in the run game on Saturday with the likes of Richard Reese, the shifty, lead running back for Baylor along with Qualan Jones, a bigger, more power-type running back for a changeup.

As coach DeRuyter mentioned earlier this week, they like to run the outside zone a lot and defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings spoke about their ability to do so on Tuesday.

“They're a very good outside zone team, they love running to the perimeter and finding seams in the defense. They’ll work off of that doing play action,” Hutchings said. “He’s (Reese) is very quick and shifty, he’s a really quick back.”

Rayshad Williams spoke about the play action that the Bears run and what he and the rest of the secondary need to do this weekend.

“A lot of play action pass with a lot of one-on-one coverage. They create a lot of open field with their 12 personnel,” Williams said. “Having good eyes this week is going to be a big thing.”

Jacob Rodriguez, who saw a breakout against West Virginia, echoed the same sentiment as Hutchings about the run game for Baylor.

“They love to run the ball hard and they have really good running backs,” Rodriguez said. “They're going to run the ball and we’ve got to stop the run.”

Rodriguez also spoke about Baylor’s quarterback, Blake Shapen, who saw action in the second half of last season’s game against the Red Raiders in Waco.

“A lot of the same, I know he hasn't ran that much this year,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve got to dominate up front, and so whether that's getting to him in the drop back pass, or it's setting edges and filling gaps and stuff in the run game, that's what we got to do.”

Matt Keeler, who got his first Division 1 start last week against the Mountaineers, spoke about what he’s seen from Baylor’s defensive front and what his group has to do to win the trenches.

“Last week, they ran a three-down, but I think they're calling it a four-down, 4-2,” Keeler said. “They work some stuff off the edge, and they'll drop some guys inside. So, we just got to stick to our rules up front and stay consistent.”

Someone who would excel if the O-Line can do their job is Tahj Brooks, who had an excellent game on Saturday. Brooks spoke about what he’s seen from the Baylor defense and what his job is this weekend.

“What I've seen they're pretty physical, physical group,” Brooks said. “Since I played them last year, they're pretty good even with losing some guys to the NFL. They're holding teams to slightly over 100 yards rushing, so were just facing a physical group.”