Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells announced a couple of injury updates on the Big 12 Teleconference Monday morning.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks is day-to-day after leaving the TCU game in the first half. Wells did not describe it as anything more than an upper-body injury.

No update on WR Dalton Rigdon, who fell victim to a targeting-type hit and was helped off the field.

In addition, Wells said that TJ Vasher is also "day-to-day," but then called it "an indefinite suspension" for the tall wideout.

UPDATE: WR Dalton Rigdon is in concussion protocol, also day-to-day.

*All updates from the Big 12 Teleconference and Wells press conference