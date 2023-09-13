Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks and tight end Mason Tharp are two of the most important players for the Red Raiders. Brooks is now in his fourth season at Tech, and in his third season of playing significant snaps for the offense. Tharp is a physical anomaly. Tight ends are normally some of the more imposing players on the field, but Tharp’s 6-foot-9 frame takes it to an entirely different level.

The two have been staples in the Tech offense for several seasons but many have questioned their roles and their usage over the course of the first two games for the Red Raiders.

Through those two contests, Brooks has 17 carries to his name and has more often been seen either lead blocking or standing firm in the backfield on pass protection. It is a role that not many would take kindly to, but Brooks is all about doing what is best for the team.

“It’s a very big thing, just something for coach (Zach) Kittley’s offense and probably for the next level,” Brooks said about his ability to block, following the Red Raiders’ practice Tuesday. “It’s just something for me to keep up holding on and it’s really made me grow as a running back. Within running the ball, and catching the ball, just something that’s another area I can grow in… Just respecting my coaches’ game plan. Going in as a person who can do anything, catching the ball out of the backfield, running in the run game, just giving them opportunities.”

It’s been a similar story for the Tech tight ends, who’s ability has been put in question due to a perceived lack of activity on the stat sheet. With the kind of mismatch that those players present (Tharp at 6-foot-9, Baylor Cupp at 6-foot-6), when their numbers have been called they have performed in the passing game.

Tharp specifically was a key factor in several drives for Tech against Oregon. Targeted five times and hauling in four, Tharp was on the receiving end of the alleged first points of the game on a pass from Tyler Shough. That score ended up being overturned due to a holding penalty. Tharp did eventually get his own touchdown reception and his role was amplified throughout the Oregon game.

“It’s like coach Kittley’s said, it’s gonna be a week-to-week deal on who’s going to get the ball,” Tharp said. “I feel like this past week we were the guy that was getting the ball and so we just went out there and did our thing. It showed that we can be more of a safety net for Tyler (Shough) whenever we’re making those contested catches.”



