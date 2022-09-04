After the Red Raiders' 63-10 victory over Murray State tonight, Tahj Brooks, Krishon Merriweather, and Loic Fouonji took the podium to recap both the success of themselves and the team.

Merriweather and Fouonji started the press conference raving about how nice it was to compete in a game setting against an opponent for the first time this year.

"I love the atmosphere and coming out and doing the Raider Walk, that's something new this year that we haven't done in the past since I've been here, and the fans were going crazy", Merriweather said.

On how the team can improve going into week two, Merriweather is confident there are still things the team can work on.

"I would say there is always room for improvement, we can always do better. Next week you will see us going harder."

"We got used to our defense but it was nice to go out there and showcase our skills against another opponent", Fouonji followed with.

The speedy wide receiver hauled in 77 yards and 2 touchdowns, one from Tyler Shough and another from Donovan Smith.

"I've been working pretty hard during the offseason so for me to go out there and perform, that was pretty nice."

Merriweather finished his allotment with the team's motivation going into week two against Houston.

"Let's come back next week and do the same thing over again. Let's go 1-0 next week."

Merriweather ended with 7 total tackles and a combined sack, a key part of the success of the defense in allowing just 10 points.





