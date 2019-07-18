We recently discussed Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells' desire to be a forced to be reckoned with on defense. He emphasized the correlation of defending offenses in the Big 12 and success.

One cornerstone for Wells and defensive coordinator Keith Patterson have is linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the middle of their defense.

We asked the the team leader in tackles from a year ago about this new coaching staff and how he's implemented their goals into his own desires heading into his senior year.

"I think (coach Patterson) is a really good coach," Brooks said. "He's an even better teacher. We got a lot of young linebackers coming and he's just doing a good job getting them adjusted because we're going to need them this year with depth.

Brooks continues about Patterson. "I think he's a cool person. He came in and said he wanted to win right now and I think he's been doing everything to try and help us do that right now."

Brooks highlighted some differences in this year's defensive outlook to last years. The Houston native embraced the aggressive approach that's been taken up in practice so far.

He said there's more blitz packages installed in this scheme. Brooks said with this being a pass-happy league that Patterson is calling up plays that get them to the quarterback.

Like most athletes, Brooks has had his fair share of injuries. During his time as a Red Raider, he has seen a lingering problem in his shoulder. But with a new staff in place, that includes strength and conditioning coach Dave Scholz, he's feeling complete.

" You know, in the past I've had problems with my shoulder. With this new strength coach, coach Scholz and his staff, they're really detailed in everything we do. Everything we do is for a reason. I think they've gotten my shoulder the healthiest it's been since I've been in college. I'm just the strongest I've been and the fastest."