Brooks, Cupp have career nights in dismantling of Baylor
The tight end position for Texas Tech has been one that has come under scrutiny throughout the first two seasons of the Joey McGuire era. The players in that room are some of the most physically imposing on the team. What often gets forgotten, however, is the work that the tight ends do at the line of scrimmage in run and pass blocking.
With physicality being a mainstay in Tech’s dominating 39-14 victory over Baylor Saturday night, Baylor Cupp found himself on the receiving end of two touchdowns to help the Red Raiders crush the Bears.
“It’s awesome, it’s a blessing to get that opportunity to go out there and put some points on the board and help the team, I enjoy doing both (blocking and catching),” Cupp said following the game.
Cupp was targeted twice on the night, both caught and both putting six points on the scoreboard for the Red Raiders. It had been a slower start to the season than anybody had anticipated for Cupp, especially with Mason Tharp getting a brunt of the snaps as the primary tight end. Cupp’s number was called twice tonight, and he showed his reliability.
“Right now, just talking about the team as a whole, we’re a next man up mentality,” McGuire said. “Mason didn’t get to play tonight, he’s kind of day-to-day on when we can get him back, but that’s the thing, we have really good players and really good depth… Not surprised, Baylor made some big plays the last time we won a conference road game at Iowa State, he made a big catch. Tonight, I thought the scheme allowed him to get open and make some really big plays.”
Cupp’s performance was monumental but like has so often become the case with his position, his impact extended to the run game. Cupp, along with help from Jayden York, played a major role in the run blocking aspect of the game, paving the way for Tahj Brooks to have a career night of his own. Brooks broke a career high in rushing yards that he set a few weeks ago against Tarleton State, torching the Bears for 170 yards.
With a string of several marquee performances, Brooks is setting a new standard for the running game every week.
“It means a lot, at this university, Texas Tech has always been known as a passing school,” Brooks said. “Just me emphasizing, being a running back, coming in and having 100 yard rushing games, it’s been fun. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
The focal point of the offense has been Brooks and will likely continue to stay that way. Behren Morton continues to improve leading the Tech offense, but from the looks of it, that side of the ball may become more balanced than ever. It has been a total team effort, with the offensive line gelling, the wide receivers being put in space, and the tight ends contributing in more ways than one.
Time and time again Brooks has been called upon to make a play for the Red Raiders this season, but he knows he cannot do it alone.
“They do a great job,” Brooks said. “In the run game and in the pass game. Holding protections up for our QB to throw the ball, they do an amazing job. It’s just a fun time watching them making big plays as tight ends.”
J’s Salsa is owned and operated by a Texas Tech Grad and ready to be your next tailgate staple this season! Packed with fresh ingredients and bold flavors, both the original and hot salsa will leave you begging for the next bite!Look for our red and black jars on shelves at most United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Albertsons Markets in Texas and New Mexico. Also available at H-E-B in Lubbock and Plano!J’s Salsa Company is a red raider owned family business. Visit our website at www.jsalsacompany.com to learn more or ship anywhere in the U.S.