The tight end position for Texas Tech has been one that has come under scrutiny throughout the first two seasons of the Joey McGuire era. The players in that room are some of the most physically imposing on the team. What often gets forgotten, however, is the work that the tight ends do at the line of scrimmage in run and pass blocking.

With physicality being a mainstay in Tech’s dominating 39-14 victory over Baylor Saturday night, Baylor Cupp found himself on the receiving end of two touchdowns to help the Red Raiders crush the Bears.

“It’s awesome, it’s a blessing to get that opportunity to go out there and put some points on the board and help the team, I enjoy doing both (blocking and catching),” Cupp said following the game.

Cupp was targeted twice on the night, both caught and both putting six points on the scoreboard for the Red Raiders. It had been a slower start to the season than anybody had anticipated for Cupp, especially with Mason Tharp getting a brunt of the snaps as the primary tight end. Cupp’s number was called twice tonight, and he showed his reliability.

“Right now, just talking about the team as a whole, we’re a next man up mentality,” McGuire said. “Mason didn’t get to play tonight, he’s kind of day-to-day on when we can get him back, but that’s the thing, we have really good players and really good depth… Not surprised, Baylor made some big plays the last time we won a conference road game at Iowa State, he made a big catch. Tonight, I thought the scheme allowed him to get open and make some really big plays.”



