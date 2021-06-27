Broken Arrow's Robert Spears-Jennings has always been one of Tech's top targets in the 2022 class. In fact, the Red Raiders were his fourth overall offer. Though what was initially an offer to come play receiver in Lubbock has now turned into an offer on the defensive side of the ball.

Spears-Jennings made the trip on his own dime for the spring game earlier this year and returned this past weekend for his official visit.

What you need to know...

... Spears-Jennings holds 14 total offers so far.

... Since the dead period ended in June he has taken visits to Kansas State, Houston, Oklahoma, Boston College, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas Tech, so it is fair to say those are some of his top options.

... Per his MaxPreps page, Spears-Jennings caught 36 passes for 721 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. He also added an 11 yard rushing score and 103 kick return yards. Defensively, he was credited with one tackle.

Texas Tech official visit: "We got there Friday, our flight got delayed so we got there around 4. We put our bags up, ate a little snack. They took us to the facility where we did the photoshoot and met up with all the coaches. Met the strength and conditioning coach, talked to the athletic trainers. Then we went to the practice facilities, both the outdoor and indoor facilities with the indoor track.

Then we went back to the hotel to change for dinner. Me and the other recruits then hung out with our hosts, which my host was J.J. Sparkman. That was on Friday.

Saturday was a long day, we woke up at 7:30 and they took us to the nutrition facility to see what the players eat every day. We ate breakfast there. Then we went to the academics center and I liked that part, that was pretty cool. We did a campus tour and just kind of around the city of Lubbock, we did that for about an hour.

After that we came back to the indoor and the strength and conditioning coach had a presentation, he showed us all the transformations he's done, how he works everybody out. How he can help you gain muscle and speed at the same time and how he can make your body better. If you have bad hips he can shift them and stuff like that. After that we had a facility presentation where they showed us what they're about to renovate and what they're changing in the next couple years.

We had position meetings, mine was with coach Derek Jones. I like coach Jones, he's a real dude who is not going to sugarcoat anything for you. That stood out to me.

We had barbecue for lunch and after that we went to Main Event. After that we had some downtime at the hotel before dinner. For dinner we went to Las Brisas, it was a steakhouse. That was a lot (laughs). After that we hung out with the players again.

This morning on Sunday we woke up at 7:30 again, had a little breakfast, talked with coach Wells and then we had to hit the airport."