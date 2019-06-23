"The coaches told me they were ready when I was ready. I told the head coach first, we were all out to dinner last night at a barbecue restaurant. My Dad and I went back to his table and talked with him, told him the good news. He was very excited, then he let the whole restaurant know that I had just committed and everyone - even the people just there for dinner - knew I had made my decision."

"I was set to announce my commitment to Texas Tech a month ago, but I had really been waiting on my state test scores to come back," Bright said. "That is the only reason I waited, and my scores came back earlier this week and I was already scheduled to be on campus for my official visit this weekend. The timing just really worked out.

The three-star prospect originally announced an offer from Texas Tech last October, and remained a target despite the coaching change. Bright spent the past few days on campus for an official visit where he decided it was time to make things official with his commitment.

The coaching staff landed a longtime 2020 target last night when Cedar Hill athlete Quinshone Bright announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.

For Bright, the decision to choose Texas Tech was something he had considered for a while now.

"I had already been to Tech for a game in the fall, plus I had gotten to know the new coaching staff and attended one of the spring games this off-season," Bright said. "But this weekend, I got to see them without football and I liked them both on and off the field. My host for the weekend was Kesean Carter, and he basically told me a lot of what I already knew about Texas Tech, but it was great hearing those things from a current player."

The 5-foot-8, 164-pound athlete is being taken as a slot receiver and returner on special teams.

"They throw the ball a lot," Bright said. "They throw first and use the pass to run the ball too, it is just a very good fit for my skill set. I'm very fast and they need guys who can move like me. I think there is an opportunity to come in and earn some early playing time with some of the guys they have currently."

Bright seemed pretty excited about his decision and had this to share about his commitment to the Red Raiders.

"I had a lot of other offers, but in terms of coaches staying in touch with me, it was really Texas Tech showing me the most love," Bright said. "The coaches recruited me pretty hard and I'm solid with Texas Tech. I might take a visit or two, but I earned that and it's just part of the recruiting process.

"I'm fixing to become a recruiter and bring some of my people to Tech. I"m already trying to get one of my lineman from Cedar Hill, Courtland Ford, to check out Lubbock."

Currently rated a 5.6 three-star, Bright is listed as the No. 111 overall prospect on the Rivals.com Texas Top 150 for the 2020 class.

The standout athlete chose the Red Raiders over 22 other offers, including offers from Baylor, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Purdue, Utah and several others.

Bright finished with 68 attempts for 362 yards and six (6) touchdowns rushing along with 30 receptions for 393 yards and three (3) touchdowns last season.