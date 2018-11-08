Coach Beard and staff have done it again, landing another highly sought-after 4 Star recruit in Jahmius Ramsey (Duncanville High School). The 2019 6-foot-4, 190 pound guard is the 39th best player in the nation per Rivals and the highest-rated commitment ever in Texas Tech basketball history (2018 guard/forward Khavon Moore recently held this distinction as the 50th rated player). Ramsey chose Texas Tech over Memphis, Louisville, and long list of other major programs.

"Texas Tech is landing a difference maker. I've always been impressed by his intensity, ability to get to the rim, athleticism and elite defensive potential. But, Ramsey's jump shot is looking better than ever and giving a talent like him a consistent three point shot makes him a potential All-Conference type of player in the Big 12", remarked Rivals National Basketball Analyst, Eric Bossi.

"Jahmius is a wired to compete wing that can play on and off of the ball thanks to his feel and passing prowess. He has become a better jump shooter in recent months but is best as a downhill attacker that uses his supreme length and explosiveness to score through contact. Defensively, he is a game changer that can defend three positions and should make for the ideal Chris Beard sort of perimeter asset next year", said Rivals National Basketball Analyst, Corey Evans.