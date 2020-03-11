Breaking: Big 12 announces tournament changes due to COVID-19
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced on Wednesday afternoon that the league has decided to limit access to tournament games beginning Thursday morning.
Teams will now have an allotment of 125 tickets to distribute to friends, family, etc. while cheerleaders, dance groups, mascots, and pep bands will not be allowed Into the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
This change comes with the COVID-19, aka the Coronavirus, pandemic worsening. More changes are expected to be made across the country when it comes to sporting events and live entertainment.
Statement from the Big 12 Conference
The priority of the Big 12 Conference is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans. After careful consideration and consulting with medical officials, other conferences, the NCAA and local officials, the Big 12 Conference announced that after tonight’s men’s first-round games, all remaining Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship games will be played with only family, friends, media and essential staff permitted in the arenas."