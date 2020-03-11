Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced on Wednesday afternoon that the league has decided to limit access to tournament games beginning Thursday morning.

Teams will now have an allotment of 125 tickets to distribute to friends, family, etc. while cheerleaders, dance groups, mascots, and pep bands will not be allowed Into the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

This change comes with the COVID-19, aka the Coronavirus, pandemic worsening. More changes are expected to be made across the country when it comes to sporting events and live entertainment.