The month of June is a huge month for college football programs around the country, as it is the busiest time of the year for official visits.

Texas Tech is no different, with more than 25 top targets already having planned their trips to the LBK in the coming weeks.

The first 2023 official visitor of the cycle was in town the past couple days in Brazosport (TX) athlete Randon Fontenette. Fontenette enjoyed his time on campus, catching up with secondary coach Marcel Yates, and says the Red Raiders are "at the top" of his recruitment as he nears his commitment date.

What you need to know...

... Fontenette announced his offer from the Red Raiders on February 3rd, 2022

... Along with the Red Raiders, Fontenette also holds offers from UTSA, Utah, Vanderbilt, Louisiana-Monroe, Texas Southern, Purdue, Rice, Colorado State, Texas State, Air Force, North Texas, Boise State and Prairie View A&M

... Per his MaxPreps page, Fontenette put up 1,440 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, 1,066 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 78 receiving yards, 32 tackles and two interceptions as a junior

... Fontenette was named the 4A-District 12 Offensive MVP and All Southern Brazoria County Co-MVP for his efforts

Official visit: "Man, it was great. I just felt the vibes, you know? Really just got to sit down and talk with coach (Marcel) Yates. Understand and really just get what I'm coming into if I end up going to Texas Tech.



I got to tour the campus and stuff like that, I didn't get to do that on my unofficial so I got to do things like that, see more of the facilities that I didn't get to see (on my previous visit). It was live."