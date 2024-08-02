Fall camp for college and high school teams alike may be starting to heat up, but that does not turn down the burner on recruiting for the next level. That certainly is the case for Texas Tech, who earned a commitment from 2025 Lancaster (TX) ATH Braylan McDonald. After committing to Washington State at the end of June, McDonald reevaluated his options and will be joining the Red Raider coalition.

McDonald has been on the Red Raiders’ radar for several months after being first offered by the program in January. McDonald chose to come to Texas Tech after fielding other offers from programs such as Louisiana Tech, Texas State and Washington State. McDonald was in attendance for the recruiting pool party event July 27, which essentially doubled down his interest in suiting up for the red and black. “It kind of happened before I went on the visit,” McDonald revealed of his commitment to Tech to RedRaiderSports.com. “After the coaches told me everything and I talked on the phone with coach (James) Blanchard, he was fired up.” McDonald was originally scheduled to take an official visit to West Texas back in the early parts of June, but was unable to attend that weekend. Nevertheless, he and the staff found a way for him to visit his future home, which allowed him to gain valuable insight on where he will be playing his college football. “They invited me for the pool party, it was my first time visiting,” McDonald said. “The coaches showed me around, I spent time with them. They showed me a lot, we did show up a little late but I was able to tour the indoor and tour the campus… It was unexpected. When I thought about Lubbock– people say there is nothing down there– the city was beautiful and the campus was amazing. Everything is so close by.”

McDonald’s commitment brings the Red Raiders up to 18 total. At 6-feet tall and 175 pounds, McDonald is a versatile athlete who plays on both sides of the ball for Lancaster. The staff has recruited McDonald to play defensive back, bringing the incoming number in that group to four alongside Mike Henderson III, Gil Jackson and Deante Lindsay. Their message to him mirrors that of what he believes he brings to the field. “I bring a lot of physicality,” McDonald said, describing his game as a safety. “I love to come down field and hit. I am able to cover and am a ‘jack of all trades’ at the safety position.” McDonald continued on what the staff’s message to him has been, “I fit into the scheme, what they’re looking for. I took that into consideration (when reopening my recruitment). Seeing the defense and how they play, how it could be a fit for me.”