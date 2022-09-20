Bradford Jr., Martinez, Thompson, & more talk keys to victory against Texas
Multiple Red Raiders spoke to the media ahead of this Saturday's matchup against Texas in Lubbock. Tony Bradford Jr., Nehemiah Martinez, Caleb Rogers, Sarodorick Thompson, and Tyrique Matthews all spoke to the media on Tuesday.
Tony Bradford Jr.:
Bradford Jr. spoke about what the rivalry means to him during his availability.
“I never really understood why Texas has fans,” Bradford Jr. said. “I don’t like that school; I just simply don’t like them. I don’t like anyone in this conference, but those guys specifically get our fans riled up and get them excited.”
Bradford Jr. spoke about the sellout crowd that was announced for Saturday's game by Tech football.
“I’ve got to treat it like any other game, I’m not worried about the logo on their helmets,” Bradford Jr. said. “I’m glad it’s a sellout crowd because it means our fans care about us and care about this game, which is always special to know. I block all of that out anyway, I just want to win this game.”
Bradford Jr. spoke about the keys to the defense to contain the Longhorn offense on Saturday.
“It’s simply getting off blocks and making tackles in the back-end,” Bradford Jr. said. “We understand the type of players that they have. We have to make sure we tear off our blocks and hustle to the ball.”
Bradford Jr. continued on the Longhorns’ standout running back Bijan Robinson.
“Obviously you have to respect what the guy has done throughout his collegiate career,” Bradford Jr. said. “But at the end of the day, he’s just another running back. For the D-Line specifically, if we tear off our blocks and hustle to the ball, he’s not going to be a big factor in the game.”
Tyrique Matthews:
Matthews spoke about the Texas offense and how the Red Raiders plan to contain them this weekend.
“Just to execute, be violent and with effort, all 11 to the ball,” Matthews said. “If the defense just continues to practice hard and prepare for Texas, we can be successful this weekend.”
Matthews elaborated on some of the Texas offense, especially Robinson, and talked about how Tech can slow him down on Saturday.
“The way he can make just one cut and boom, we’ve got to make him go east to west because if he goes north and south, it’s ballgame,” Matthews said. “They have Xavier Worthy, (Jordan) Whittington, they have electrifying players. But if we, the defensive side, just executes, we don’t look at who the players are, just be us and do what we do.”
Caleb Rogers:
Rogers spoke about the Texas defensive line and what it’s going to take to slow down that group this weekend.
“I mean they’ve had big boy in the middle for a while, and he’s a solid player,” Rogers said. “They rotate a lot outside, and 18 (Ovie Oghoufo) doesn’t really come out of the game so hopefully we can tempo his ass up and take advantage of that.”
Rogers spoke about the development of the offensive line, especially Jacoby Jackson.
“We’re developing, we’re getting a whole lot better,” Rogers said. “We lost Weston last week and Jacoby got in, he handled business just like he did. Getting to play next to him has been a dream of mine for some years now, us being from the same area.”
Sarodorick Thompson:
Thompson spoke about the offense’s usage of the running backs in the passing game when the ground game has struggled to get going at times this season.
“It’s very important, especially when teams are dropping eight,” Thompson said. “If we can just get five to eight yards a pop when they’re doing stuff like that, it’s a big bonus. They’ll start to up the coverage and open things up for our wide receivers.”
Thompson spoke about the Texas defensive front and what challenges they bring.
“They’re very aggressive,” Thompson said. “They like to run a four-down front so they’ve got those big dudes up front, but we should be fine.”
Nehemiah Martinez:
Martinez spoke about what’s stood out to him from the Longhorns defense.
“Not a whole lot, really, I noticed that they have those two big defensive linemen,” Martinez said. “Other than that, they play a pretty base defense, nothing too complicated.”
The OFFICIAL solar panel installer of RedRaiderSports.com!
www.energyrenovationcenter.com
Why Energy Renovation Center?
Energy Renovation Center is a DFW based solar installation company which prides itself on quality installation and customer service. Let’s give you an answer of “Why ERC” . We pay close attention to detail when it comes to taking care of our clients. Moreover, an excellent customer experience is what we strive for with every install. If something doesn’t go as planned, we always work hard to correct anything that needs attention. Moreover, we take 100% pride in everything we do. That is why we do not outsource, from educating homeowners in the community to designing a custom system and installing it right the first time! Customer satisfaction is guaranteed.
Clayton Summerlin
Energy Renovation Center
TDLR Lic# 35068 | CSLB Lic# 10093262016
E Randol Mill Rd. Ste. 409 Arlington, TX 76011
claytons@energyrenovationcenter.com
EARN $500 FOR EACH FRIEND THAT GOES SOLAR WITH US!
Energy Renovation Center has paid out over $1.2 million to our users! Tell a friend. Get paid!