Multiple Red Raiders spoke to the media ahead of this Saturday's matchup against Texas in Lubbock. Tony Bradford Jr., Nehemiah Martinez, Caleb Rogers, Sarodorick Thompson, and Tyrique Matthews all spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Tony Bradford Jr.:

Bradford Jr. spoke about what the rivalry means to him during his availability.

“I never really understood why Texas has fans,” Bradford Jr. said. “I don’t like that school; I just simply don’t like them. I don’t like anyone in this conference, but those guys specifically get our fans riled up and get them excited.”

Bradford Jr. spoke about the sellout crowd that was announced for Saturday's game by Tech football.

“I’ve got to treat it like any other game, I’m not worried about the logo on their helmets,” Bradford Jr. said. “I’m glad it’s a sellout crowd because it means our fans care about us and care about this game, which is always special to know. I block all of that out anyway, I just want to win this game.”

Bradford Jr. spoke about the keys to the defense to contain the Longhorn offense on Saturday.

“It’s simply getting off blocks and making tackles in the back-end,” Bradford Jr. said. “We understand the type of players that they have. We have to make sure we tear off our blocks and hustle to the ball.”

Bradford Jr. continued on the Longhorns’ standout running back Bijan Robinson.

“Obviously you have to respect what the guy has done throughout his collegiate career,” Bradford Jr. said. “But at the end of the day, he’s just another running back. For the D-Line specifically, if we tear off our blocks and hustle to the ball, he’s not going to be a big factor in the game.”

Tyrique Matthews:

Matthews spoke about the Texas offense and how the Red Raiders plan to contain them this weekend.

“Just to execute, be violent and with effort, all 11 to the ball,” Matthews said. “If the defense just continues to practice hard and prepare for Texas, we can be successful this weekend.”

Matthews elaborated on some of the Texas offense, especially Robinson, and talked about how Tech can slow him down on Saturday.

“The way he can make just one cut and boom, we’ve got to make him go east to west because if he goes north and south, it’s ballgame,” Matthews said. “They have Xavier Worthy, (Jordan) Whittington, they have electrifying players. But if we, the defensive side, just executes, we don’t look at who the players are, just be us and do what we do.”