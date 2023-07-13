“When you got that many starts (71 combined), you obviously got to have a good relationship with one another,” Bradford said in the player breakout session at the 2023 Big 12 Media Days. “I think that’s what it is. We can just communicate very well with each other. I understand how he plays, he understands how I play, it just flows well when we’re in the game together.”

The pair made their mark on the 2022 year statistically, becoming one of only three defensive line duos to record 30 or more QB pressures, per PFF. Success was found for the two even on their own, with Hutchings being graded as Tech’s top defender with a grade of 84.5, while Bradford’s 35 QB pressures led the Big 12 among interior d-linemen. The two are strong separately and even stronger together, the by-product of having played so many snaps side-by-side.

It is hard to imagine a time for the Texas Tech football defensive line in which it did not involve either Jaylon Hutchings or Tony Bradford Jr. The tandem have become synonymous with one another, being a presence in the trenches that the Red Raiders have relied on for several seasons now.

The journey to become seasoned veterans on the team was a long one. Both Bradford and Hutchings experienced the coaching change when Matt Wells was fired and replaced by the electric Joey McGuire.

Even more radical for Hutchings is the fact that he is the only player remaining on the roster from the final season of Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure. Despite the chaotic turnover and dark times that were cast over the program for much of the pair's collegiate career, the embrace of Lubbock kept them at Texas Tech.

“Kingsbury was here my freshman year, so all the different coaching changes, it’s really easy to just get up and leave, right?” Hutchings said. “But I just feel like this place has given me so much. The opportunities to travel abroad, I went to Spain. I’ve done so many amazing things, so I just owe this university a lot of things. I want to give back by how I perform on the field and serving the community.”

Bradford added, “Shoutout to the residents of Lubbock, Texas, because they’re a big reason on why I was more comfortable with staying whenever there was a coaching change. Our fan base is amazing. The people that are around the city of Lubbock are great people, they really believe in us. They love us just because we’re playing for Texas Tech, they are willing to invest in us and take care of us. They made it really feel like home away from home. I tell people that, like yeah I’m from Houston. But from now on if my time comes to an end in Lubbock and I have to move on, I’m going to mention that I’m from Lubbock too. That’s how special this city has made this experience for me. I love them for that.”

Even with the success that the tandem found on the field in 2022, there was always a face that caught the eye of the public more often: Tyree Wilson. Deservedly so, as Wilson went on to become the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to Las Vegas. Even with Wilson holding much of the spotlight, everyone was a beneficiary in the end.

“It’s good when you have guys on the field that have that hype, and have the amount of snaps and production that (Wilson) had,” Bradford noted. “We definitely wish him well, we’re glad that that happened. Because of him, that brought more attention actually to us in the program in itself. There’s always a positive to that. You could think of it as a negative as far as like, taking away the attention, but I never looked at it like that. That’s my brother, I wish him the best.”

Nobody in or around the program will deny the impact that Bradford and Hutchings have left on Tech. With one last ride in the wings, the duo are prepared to make it their best.

“This year, we’re going straight to this (Big 12) championship. We’re gonna be back at this stadium. And I don’t mind saying that,” Bradford said. “That’s everybody’s dream that’s on this staff and on this roster. This is my last year, you’re going to get everything that you have out of us, because this is our last year… The whole team understands this is serious. This is our year.”



