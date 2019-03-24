2019 Wichita Falls (TX) safety Darien Boyd visited the Lubbock on Friday and locked in on his commitment Sunday morning.

Body, a senior at Rider High School, accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity to be able to play on defensive coordinator’s Keith Patterson’s defense.

“The coaches just really gave me the opportunity to go be apart of a program that cares,” Boyd said. “They really made me feel at home when I went down there. I talked it over with my family and it’s the best opportunity for me.”

Boyd said he discussed his options in this specific system with coaches. He’s set to be one of the many DBs used in this scheme by Patterson, according to Boyd.

For him, it was a decision that allows him to utilize his skillset at the level he’s been striving for as well as contributing under a new staff.

“They really just have a goal that they set and they want to get it done,” Boyd said. “You can really see the changes in the things they want to accomplish.”

Boyd was in town for just the day this past weekend. He didn’t get to spend a lot of time with current players but he was able to speak to a familiar face – a Wichita Falls product himself, TJ Vasher.

Vasher and Boyd connected by being both Wichita Falls natives but beyond Vasher it was an environment that was welcoming.

“It’s a big college so they’re going to have the facilities and campus is going to be super nice but I really just liked how everybody was just so friendly and welcoming,” Boyd said. “Just walking around – everybody was just making sure I was okay and I understood everything.”

Boyd holds scholarship offers from Midwestern State, Western New Mexico, East Central, South Eastern and South Western.