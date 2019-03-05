Bowman readies for sophomore season with new system
QB Alan Bowman has addressed the media twice now with Matt Wells at the helm of things. Bowman recovered from his partially collapsed lung and was slinging the ball around on the first day of sprin...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news