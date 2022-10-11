With the second half of the season just over a week away, I made some bold predictions about the back half of the schedule for the Red Raiders.

Beating Baylor:

The Red Raiders matchup really well against the Bears this season.

I believe that having the help of a sold out Jones AT&T Stadium will help Tech best Dave Aranda and Baylor.

I am really excited to see Joey McGuire coach against his former coaching staff and I believe that Tech will be able to pull it out with Tyler Shough likely returning for that matchup.

SaRodorick Thompson takes over the backfield:

SaRodorick has already started to do so throughout the course of the last few games, but I believe that he will continue to be the hot hand in the back field due to his running style.

I believe that his running style melds with the current state of the offensive line better than Tahj Brook’s running style has to this point. I expect SaRodorick to continue to get the lion share of touches in the backfield, which will lead to a better second half for him.

Thompson, who is now top-ten in the all-time rushing list, will add to his total with a strong second half of his senior season.

Tech finishes with a positive turnover differential in the next six games:

The defense is really close, and I feel like a turn of the tide is coming.

The coaching staff preached it all offseason that they need to take the ball away and they have failed to do so to this point.

On top of that, the Tech offense has turned the ball over quite a bit this season, but I think that will slow in the second half of the season with Shough slated to return.

If this team can win the turnover battle, they will go places in the second half of the season.