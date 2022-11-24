We chatted with Bob Przybylo of SoonerScoop.com ahead of this weekend's matchup with Oklahoma to learn a bit more about the opponent on senior night.

What's the storyline of the team after a big win in Bedlam?

The emotional letdown that comes after such an inspired victory against a rival like Oklahoma State. The Sooners took a season’s worth of frustration out on the Cowboys, what’s left in their tank at this point?

That leads immediately into the defense being able to handle success. It has been a real challenge for the Sooners to keep playing at a high level, usually reverting back to making a lot of mental errors and not playing clean.

Just like Texas Tech, that sixth win was huge for becoming bowl eligible. But there’s still one more game to play. Is OU just satisfied with beating OSU and going to a bowl game? Or are the Sooners still striving to finish 2022 right so 2023 can start on the right foot?

What has Dillon Gabriel's season looked like?

A strange one and a strange one for OU fans, who have become so accustomed to lights out play at the position.

He hasn’t been bad by any stretch, just a lot of off moments from Gabriel. And some you wouldn’t expect from someone who has as much experience as Gabriel has had.

One thing that has been clear is as the weather has gotten colder and elements have become a factor in games, Gabriel hasn’t been the same guy from the sunshine days of September and October.

He grew up in Hawaii. He played at Central Florida. He doesn’t get around the cold and the wind all too often, but it hasn’t certainly hampered his results.

Gabriel has been a tremendous leader for the Sooners, but his last three efforts have left a lot to be desired to OU fans.

How is the offense run? Who stands out on that side of the ball?

For better or worse, it’s all about tempo. That can bite you when you’re not playing at a high level or executing, though, and put your defense in rough spots. Jeff Lebby wants to play fast, wants to strike deep, but it’s been hit-and-miss all year.

Running back Eric Gray has been sensational this season, rushing for more than 1,200 yards and easily being the Team MVP. A true workhorse and someone who can make a lot of plays out of the backfield as well.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims, when he’s on? He’s among the best in the country. He’s been battling some drops in recent weeks, but he’s a legitimate deep threat every time he’s on the field.

What has been the defense's best and worst qualities this season?

It’s a best and worst quality all in one is how OU continues to keep swinging. You like that they don’t fold or give up, but you hate that they’re routinely having to respond after something negative has gone down.

It has been as big of a mental test than a physical test with a lot of these guys, and the challenge of not letting one negative play turn into two or three.

The defense has looked better in the last couple of games, and the blueprint is now there with how they performed after going against 102 plays vs. OSU. That’s as close as you’re going to get to everything going well for OU.

What needs to go right for the Sooners this Saturday to come out with a win?

Starts with discipline. No pre-snap penalties on either side of the ball. Just do your job and don’t try to do too much. A lot of that has been on defense in terms of gap assignments and other crucial errors. OU has to be locked in.

OU has really done a good job of creating takeaways in recent weeks, especially with interceptions. There was a lull midway through the year, but the Sooners haven’t had to play so perfect defensively because they’ve been getting key turnovers.

Then it’ll be up to Lebby to call a good game to get Gabriel going again. The team just looks so different when that passing attack is really clicking.

Prediction on how this one shakes out?

For the first time in a long time, don’t see like a massive edge for the Sooners in this matchup. Joey McGuire has done an outstanding job in his first year, and Tech has probably been more consistent than OU throughout the course of the season.

If OU doesn’t turn the ball over, the Sooners can add victory No. 7 to their record. But this won’t be an easy one and a win by either side shouldn’t surprise anybody.