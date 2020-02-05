For some college programs around the country, today will not be the familiar National Signing Day with multiple signees along with all the announcements, videos, signing day ceremonies and the general thrill of everything becoming official after months of effort on the recruiting trail.

The Texas Tech coaches experienced the 'early' signing day thrills this past December, when the program signed 19 prospects.

There is no press conference scheduled for today, National Signing Day, or what we could now deem the artist formerly known as National Signing Day - the February one.

Although the Red Raider faithful were only really tracking one prospect going into the day, the recruiting process never fails to deliver drama and the Texas Tech coaches got their guy after a very late push from another Big 12 program.

Two days ago, Portales (New Mexico) defensive end Philip Blidi announced that he was reopening his recruitment and would choose between Texas Tech and Kansas.