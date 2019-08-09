The Texas Tech coaches landed commitment No. 15 for the 2020 class this afternoon as long time target, Portales (New Mexico) defensive end Philip Blidi announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.

Blidi first started talking with the Texas Tech coaches earlier this spring and visited campus a handful of times during this off-season.

"For me, every time I visited campus, I really liked the famly atmosphere that I experienced and I really like the coaches there at Tech," Blidi said. "Coach (Paul) Randolph is my main contact from the coaching staff. I feel like he can help me become that player I want to become in the future.

"Coach Randolph is a high energy guy, and I can really tell he cares about his players. He also puts God first, which really sticks out for me. He just wants what is best for his players both on and off the field."

The three-star defensive end also built a relationship with new Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells.

"Coach Wells is a really nice guy," Blidi said. "He is another high energy guy too. We talked and this recruiting class they are bringing in with the 2020 class will help to get everything started at Texas Tech. Coach Wells doesn't just want a high scoring offense, he wants a strong defense too and wants Tech to become a defensive team. That really stood out to me, mostly because Tech has always been known for offense and that is going to change."

In terms of how Blidi will fit into the defense, the newest Texas Tech commitment shared more on what the coaches like about his game and what position he will play.

"The coaches like my length, my high motor, my quick twitch and how fast I get off of the line," Blidi said. "They see me bringing physicality to the defensive line. I might not look very big, but I'm 253-pounds now and I eat very clean. I could get to 275-280 pounds with a six pack.

"I think my athleticism is what the coaches like the most. I could play anywhere on the line, especially after putting on more weight. So really, I can play wherever the coaches need me to play on the line."