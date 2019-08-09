Blidi is No. 15 for the 2020 class
The Texas Tech coaches landed commitment No. 15 for the 2020 class this afternoon as long time target, Portales (New Mexico) defensive end Philip Blidi announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.
Blidi first started talking with the Texas Tech coaches earlier this spring and visited campus a handful of times during this off-season.
"For me, every time I visited campus, I really liked the famly atmosphere that I experienced and I really like the coaches there at Tech," Blidi said. "Coach (Paul) Randolph is my main contact from the coaching staff. I feel like he can help me become that player I want to become in the future.
"Coach Randolph is a high energy guy, and I can really tell he cares about his players. He also puts God first, which really sticks out for me. He just wants what is best for his players both on and off the field."
The three-star defensive end also built a relationship with new Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells.
"Coach Wells is a really nice guy," Blidi said. "He is another high energy guy too. We talked and this recruiting class they are bringing in with the 2020 class will help to get everything started at Texas Tech. Coach Wells doesn't just want a high scoring offense, he wants a strong defense too and wants Tech to become a defensive team. That really stood out to me, mostly because Tech has always been known for offense and that is going to change."
In terms of how Blidi will fit into the defense, the newest Texas Tech commitment shared more on what the coaches like about his game and what position he will play.
"The coaches like my length, my high motor, my quick twitch and how fast I get off of the line," Blidi said. "They see me bringing physicality to the defensive line. I might not look very big, but I'm 253-pounds now and I eat very clean. I could get to 275-280 pounds with a six pack.
"I think my athleticism is what the coaches like the most. I could play anywhere on the line, especially after putting on more weight. So really, I can play wherever the coaches need me to play on the line."
Truly blessed to be put in this position! I am thankful for everyone who supported me through the process. #T20 #Wreckem 🔴⚫️🔴⚫️@ttucoachwells @coachprandolph @simplyCoachO— Philip Blidi#62 (@62philip) August 9, 2019
📸: @JasonSwanny pic.twitter.com/IebWICoWSv
The 6-foot-4, 253-pound prospect actually committed to the coaching staff weeks ago, but waited to announce his decision with the video linked above. He shared more about moment he committed to the Tech coaching staff.
"Well, we have been talking for a long time, building a relationship," Blidi said. "I have seen them 3-4 times this off-season and really liked getting to know the coaching staff and learning what they are all about. I actually committed several weeks ago. I called Coach Wells first, then I spoke with Coach Randolph and some of the other coaches.
"We just talked and I let them know that I was ready to commit. They were really fired up, very excited and told me that I have a really bright future."
Blidi lives and plays football in New Mexico, which brought about a conversation on prospects from the state being potentially undervalued compared to larger states or cities.
"Yes, I do feel if I lived in a bigger state or larger city, then I would have better ratings or would be ranked higher than I am now," Blidi said. "I have competed with the higher level guys at showcases and camps. I always did my thing no matter who was there, so none of that really bothers me.
"I'm actually originally from New Jersey," Blidi said. "My parents live out of state and I get to see them during the summers, but I moved to New Mexico for a better way of life. I lived in a bad area with lots of violence in New Jersey, and kids were getting in trouble at an early age. My brother had already made the move and that made me feel more comfortable about moving down, making the change. But I love it here and have been able to excel in the classrom and in athletics."
Now that he is committed, Blidi wants to build a relationship with other 2020 commitments and help bring others into the class moving forward.
"Caleb (Rogers) is a friend of mine," Blidi said. "We have been talking for a long time. I'm looking forward to meeting some of the other guys in the class too. I'm going to setup an official visit with the coaches soon. I want to come down for a game weekend and could help recruit anyone that visits.
"I would like to major in Business or Marketing, and I know that Tech has really good programs available. I want to learn more about everything during my official visit, but I have already learned a lot during my unofficial visits. The dorms are really nice and I like how you room with teammates and we would all have the same schedules."
Currently rated a 5.5 three-star prospect, Blidi chose the Red Raiders over offers from SMU, Tulsa, UTEP and others.
He finished with 90 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four (4) sacks and one (1) forced fumble last season. The standout prospect also measured in with an 83-inch wingspan at Texas Tech's on-campus prospect camp earlier this summer.