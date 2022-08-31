The Texas Tech staff has proven in just a few months in Lubbock to be elite and relentless on the recruiting trail.

With the season-opener vs Murray State just a few days away, that hasn't stopped the staff from continuing to evaluate and send out new offers. In fact, as of this writing, Texas Tech has offered eight (8) new 2024's or 2025's in the last week alone.

One of the new offers was made to 2024 Fort Bend Christian offensive lineman Bennett Warren, one of three recruits from Fort Bend Christian to be offered by the Red Raiders this week.

Warren's recruitment to Tech is being led by Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard and Director of Scouting Brian Nance.

What you need to know...

... Warren announced his offer from Tech on Monday, August 29th.

... He also holds offers from Grambling State, Houston and Rice.

... As a sophomore Warren was named 2nd Team All-District after helping lead his Eagles to a 9-4 season.

... Warren checks in at 6-foot-8, 305 pounds with 35 inch arms, 10.75 inch hands and an 84 inch wingspan.

... Warren also boasts a 3.7 GPA.

Texas Tech coaches: "The guy that called me and offered me is coach James Blanchard. He's been following me (on Twitter) for a while, I noticed it like a couple months ago when I went to Texas on an unofficial visit, I noticed that he followed me. I never really spoke with him up until he offered me but he was always following me. Another one of those guys is Brian Nance, I got his number a couple days ago. They're pretty cool people."