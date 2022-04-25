Birdsell named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

Junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell was named by the Big 12 office as pitcher of the week for his performance against West Virginia this past weekend.

Birdsell now has two pitcher of the week honors under his belt on the year. He threw a complete game in eight innings over the Mountaineers in a doubleheader on Saturday that ended in a 12-2 run-rule. The Red Raiders and Mountaineers were forced to move Friday's game to Saturday due ti inclement weather.

Andrew Morris, that same day, threw a complete game as well. It was the first time since 2009 that Texas Tech had back-to-back complete thrown games by pitchers. The previous two to do so were AJ Ramos and Chad Bettis.

Per Texas Tech Athletics, Texas' Ivan Melendez grabbed player of the week, Oklahoma State's Justin Campbell was named co-pitcher of the week along with Birdsell and Oklahoma's Blake Robertson was the league's newcomer of the week.

Texas Tech will host Abilene Christian on Tuesday before traveling to Waco to take on Baylor on April 29-May 1.