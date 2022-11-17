Statistically the ISU offense has struggled, what's been the challenge in replacing Hall, Purdy and others this year?

The Cyclones have not gotten the offensive line play to run the ball effectively and that’s made this unit one-dimensional for much of the season. Perhaps the most disappointing for fans is that this position was full of guys with playing time. All five players starting up front had starting experience from past season(s). Compounding those offensive woes have been injuries at the running back position. Jirehl Brock fought through those throughout 2022 and is now out for the season after undergoing ankle surgery on Sunday. His replacement, true freshman Cartevious Norton, missed multiple games at the start of the year and is just now rounding into form. The Cyclones haven’t gotten consistent tight end play and this position has dropped off considerably from what Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen contributed in the past. So, it’s kind of been a perfect storm of woes on this side of the ball, and I haven’t even brought up having a first year starting quarterback at the controls of the offense.

What makes Xavier Hutchinson so dangerous and why is he targeted so much?

I think it’s just his ability to get open consistently. As I mentioned in the previous paragraph, the Cyclones have been a one-dimensional offense, and it’s no secret who Hunter Dekkers is looking for a majority of the time in the passing game. Still, it hasn’t mattered. Xavier Hutchinson broke the single-season receptions record in 2021 and is going to shatter that mark this fall. He’s also now the school’s career leader in receptions. It took him just three years to do it. X is pretty much the total package as a receiver and lines up all over the field.

What makes the Cyclone defense so strong?

It’s the strong leadership at the top from Broyles Award nominee Jon Heacock, the defensive coordinator, who implemented a 3-3-5 defense in head coach Matt Campbell’s second season in Ames. Iowa State also has players performing at an elite level in all three levels of the defense. Will McDonald is closing in on the Big 12’s career sack record long held by Texas Tech defensive end Aaron Hunt. However, the Cyclones are also getting pressure on the opposite side from Minnesota transfer MJ Anderson. At linebacker, they’re anchored by a trio of seniors (O’Rien Vance, Gerry Vaughn, and Delaware grad transfer Colby Reeder) who are at or near the top of the tackles chart. On the back end, redshirt sophomore TJ Tampa has blossomed into a future NFL cornerback and has great size and speed. Safeties Anthony Johnson and Beau Freyler are also playing at a high level. What makes this group’s dominance so impressive is that it’s constantly been put in negative situations by an underperforming offense.

Will McDonald has been excellent this season, what makes him so good?

I think it’s just his relentlessness and ability to affect the game in a number of ways. He didn’t get off to the greatest start, at least by his standards, this season. However, his taking on double- and sometimes triple-teams opened things up on the opposite side for Anderson to make things happen. Instead of being only a pass rush specialist, as he was early in his career, McDonald has taken on more of a role in the ground game, which bodes well for his professional aspirations.

What needs to go right for Iowa State this weekend?

As usual, the defense will bring it, so the offense needs to do its share. Not turning the ball over five times, as it did last week in a narrow loss to Oklahoma State, is a good place to start. The temperatures will likely be in the teens on Saturday night, so getting Norton going in the ground game will be the key on a cold night to shoulder the load for the offense.

Score Prediction?

The line in this game has remained around three points this week and I would tend to agree. Had Iowa State not turned it over five times last week, it likely would have beaten the Cowboys, and the narrative is a lot different going into this week. The Cyclones’ defense is the real deal and I think the offense cleans things up and does just enough to pull this one out by around the three-point spread.