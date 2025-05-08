Texas Tech high on the list for OT Keegan Collins

Keegan Collins, a rising offensive tackle from Amarillo (TX) West Plains, continues to impress with solid offers rolling in this spring after not having any offers coming into 2025. That quickly changed in January, with offers from North Texas, UTSA, UTEP, and FAU coming in first.

Fast forward to February and Texas Tech's offer made it the first one from a Power 4 school. Rated as a Rivals three-star prospect, Collins has now attracted offers from other Big 12 programs such as Oklahoma State, UCF, Arizona, and Kansas State.

Collins visited Tech on April 5th for a spring football practice, and recently attended the Rivals Camp this past weekend, where RedRaiderSports spoke with him to discuss his interest in Texas Tech + more.

What you need to know...

... Collins holds 15 offers overall, with Texas Tech being his first Power 4 offer.

... He will have his official visit to Tech this coming weekend, from May 9-11.

... As a junior Collins was named 4A-D1 1st Team All-State

... He was also selected for the Texas High School Coaches Association and DICK'S Sporting Goods 4A Super Elite Team.

Rivals Camp: "I feel like I did really well. I only lost one or two reps out of 10. So, I mean, I feel like I did really well. There's a lot of competition here, so just the best of the best out here."

Interest picking up in recruitment: "It's been great. It's just showing that all my hard work is paying off like towards the end. I feel like I'm getting what I've put in, you know what I mean?"