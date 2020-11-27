RedRaiderSports - Big 12 Recruiting: Week in Review

Big 12 Recruiting: Week in Review
With just under three weeks until the Early Signing Period on December 16th, RedRaiderSports takes a look at all the goings-on in Big 12 football recruiting.
Texas Tech is currently ranked 9th with 11 commits, but will certainly be adding to that total with players from high school, JUCO, transfers, and grad transfers.
THE COMMITS
Texas
Murphy became the 19th commit for the Longhorns after de-committing from Baylor on the same day.
Kansas
Robinson is the 4th offensive line commit for Kansas and their 21st overall commit in the 2021 class. He held 16 offers, with Kansas being the only one from a Power 5 conference.
Iowa State
Malik had been committed to Miami(OH) but made the switch to the Cyclones. He is the 20th commit for Iowa State and should start his career in Ames as a safety.
Kansas State
Kansas State picked up commitments number 16 and 17 this past week. Martin and Purnell will both be playing defensive back for the Wildcats.
Oklahoma State
The Cowboys got a big offensive tackle commit on Thanksgiving day. Etienne included Texas Tech in his final 3, but decided to head to Stillwater. Texas Tech will now have to look at different options for the offensive line.
DE-COMMITMENTS
Byron Murphy wasn't the only de-commit for Baylor, inside receiver Roderick Daniels flipped from the Bears to SMU.
Committed 🐎🔴🔵 #NeighborhoodHero #PonyUp pic.twitter.com/IBwcs14kKc— Roderick Daniels Jr (@RDJ13_) November 26, 2020
TRANSFER PORTAL
Kansas State
2019 3-star DB William Jones has entered the transfer portal after redshirting last season and totaling 15 tackles and 1 INT in 2020 at #KState @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @DYoungRivals https://t.co/HfKxdkI9PC— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) November 18, 2020
Jones becomes the 10th transfer to hit the portal over the last few months.
TCU
2019 JUCO signee DB Tony Wallace has entered the transfer portal. He recently opted out for the remainder of the 2020 season after returning kickoffs at #GoFrogs #TCU @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody https://t.co/NFsz09wWpv— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) November 16, 2020