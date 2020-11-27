RedRaiderSports - Big 12 Recruiting: Week in Review

With just under three weeks until the Early Signing Period on December 16th, RedRaiderSports takes a look at all the goings-on in Big 12 football recruiting. Texas Tech is currently ranked 9th with 11 commits, but will certainly be adding to that total with players from high school, JUCO, transfers, and grad transfers. Current Big 12 recruiting rankings

THE COMMITS

Texas

Murphy became the 19th commit for the Longhorns after de-committing from Baylor on the same day.

Kansas

Robinson is the 4th offensive line commit for Kansas and their 21st overall commit in the 2021 class. He held 16 offers, with Kansas being the only one from a Power 5 conference.

Iowa State

Malik had been committed to Miami(OH) but made the switch to the Cyclones. He is the 20th commit for Iowa State and should start his career in Ames as a safety. Verdon reflects on recruiting process that led him to ISU

Kansas State

Kansas State picked up commitments number 16 and 17 this past week. Martin and Purnell will both be playing defensive back for the Wildcats.

Oklahoma State

The Cowboys got a big offensive tackle commit on Thanksgiving day. Etienne included Texas Tech in his final 3, but decided to head to Stillwater. Texas Tech will now have to look at different options for the offensive line.

DE-COMMITMENTS

Byron Murphy wasn't the only de-commit for Baylor, inside receiver Roderick Daniels flipped from the Bears to SMU.

TRANSFER PORTAL

Kansas State

2019 3-star DB William Jones has entered the transfer portal after redshirting last season and totaling 15 tackles and 1 INT in 2020 at #KState @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @DYoungRivals https://t.co/HfKxdkI9PC — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) November 18, 2020

Jones becomes the 10th transfer to hit the portal over the last few months.

TCU