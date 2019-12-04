Big 12 recruiting roundup
With the Early Signing Period just 14 days away, we decided to take a look at all the Big 12 recruiting classes and recent news surrounding them.
Classes are listed in the Big 12 order of where they rank in the Rivals.com 2020 Team Rankings.
1) Oklahoma
Total commits: 19
Rivals 2020 team ranking: #11
Commits on offense: 10
Commits on defense: 6
Commits listed as ATH: 3
Commits with Texas Tech offer (9): Jase McClellan, Seth McGowan, Marvin Mims, Trevon West, Jalin Conyers, Bryden Walker, Bryson Washington, Davon Graham II, Michael Henderson
Most recent commit: 4-star DE Reggie Grimes (11/28/19)
Notable decommit: 4-star OLB Drew Sanders (Alabama commit)
@Hayesfawcett3 @CoachThibbs pic.twitter.com/64I20RQQ14— Reggie Grimes II (@iamreggiegrimes) November 28, 2019
2) Texas
Total commits: 17
Rivals 2020 team ranking: #13
Commits on offense: 11
Commits on defense: 5
Commits listed as ATH: 1
Commits with Texas Tech offer (10): Ja'Quinden Jackson, Ty Jordan, Quentin Johnston, Troy Omeire, Jaylen Garth, Logan Parr, Andrej Karic, Vernon Broughton, Xavion Alford, Jerrin Thompson,
Most recent commit: 3-star WR DaJon Harrison (11/5/19)
Notable decommit: 4-star ATH Mookie Cooper (Ohio State commit)
MOM I’m staying home.. #Hookem #clout2020 🤘🧡— 🦄 (@Dajonharrison3) November 6, 2019
📽: @NickHarrisTV pic.twitter.com/qltAMGZ1yl
3) Kansas
Total commits: 24
Rivals 2020 team ranking: #30 (tied)
Commits on offense: 10
Commits on defense: 11
Commits listed as ATH: 3
Commits with Texas Tech offer (0):
Most recent commit: 3-star TE Tristan Golightly (11/19/19)
Notable decommit: 3-star OT Jackson Stoefen (uncommitted)
I’M COMING HOME💙❤️ #ROCKCHALK #Hail2OldKU @KU_EJones @rwmclain @CoachLesMiles @PoteetRecruits pic.twitter.com/QxE2E7PR72— 8️⃣ (@_TG8_) November 19, 2019
4) Iowa State
Total commits: 21
Rivals 2020 team ranking: #36
Commits on offense: 10
Commits on defense: 10
Commits listed as ATH: 1
Commits with Texas Tech offer (2): Daniel Jackson, Mason Chambers
Most recent commit: 3-star DT Latrell Bankston (11/21/19)
Notable decommit: 3-star RB Miyan Williams (Ohio State commit)
CULTRE CHANGER, GAME BREAKER!!!!! 🌪🌪🌪 Please respect my decision!!!🔴⚪️🟠🔴🟠⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NRV5OaKL6P— Latrell Bankston ✝︎➄➅ (@_Latrellbank) November 21, 2019
5) Oklahoma State
Total commits: 18
Rivals 2020 team ranking: #39
Commits on offense: 7
Commits on defense: 10
Commits listed as ATH: 1
Commits with Texas Tech offer (5): Eli Russ, Sawyer Goram-Welch, Jeff Roberson, Korie Black, Jabbar Muhammad
Most recent commit: 2-star DB Nick Session (11/25/19)
Notable decommit: 4-star LB Josh White (LSU commit)
Committed!🤠 @CoachGundy @CoachTimDuffie @JoeReynoldsOSU @CoachSess_Chin pic.twitter.com/T9z7YONdpm— NiCK SeSsIon™ (@NicKsession_) November 25, 2019
6) Kansas State
Total commits: 21
Rivals 2020 team ranking: #42
Commits on offense: 10
Commits on defense: 10
Commits listed as ATH: 1
Commits with Texas Tech offer (1): Nate Matlack
Most recent commit: 2-star OL Dawson Delforge (11/12/19)
Notable decommit: N/A
I am excited to announce that I am committed to Kansas State! I would like to thank all the coaches at butler, and to my family for being so supportive through this process #Emaw pic.twitter.com/3rfiH275i9— Dawson Delforge (@DawsonDelforge) November 12, 2019
7) West Virginia
Total commits: 15
Rivals 2020 team ranking: #43
Commits on offense: 8
Commits on defense: 7
Commits listed as ATH: 0
Commits with Texas Tech offer (0):
Most recent commit: 3-star DE Sean Martin (12/1/19)
Notable decommit: 3-star DE Aaron Lewis (Michigan commit)
Committed〽️ pic.twitter.com/qJ1YiBax3R— Sean Martin (@SeanMartin32) December 1, 2019
8) Texas Tech
Total commits: 17
Rivals 2020 team ranking: #45
Commits on offense: 8
Commits on defense: 5
Commits listed as ATH: 4
Most recent commit: 3-star WR Loic Fouonji (11/25/19)
Notable decommit: 3-star ATH Abner Dubar (Minnesota commit)
Committed🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/YUszVbDyhl— Loic Fouonji (@LFouonji) November 25, 2019
9) TCU
Total commits: 13
Rivals 2020 team ranking: #50
Commits on offense: 9
Commits on defense: 2
Commits listed as ATH: 2
Commits with Texas Tech offer (6): Eli Williams, Danny Gray, Garrett Hayes, Tyler Bailey, Brandon Coleman, Caleb Medford
Most recent commit: 4-star OL Garrett Hayes (11/25/19)
Notable decommit: 4-star DE James Sylvester (Baylor commit)
#TCU lands a commitment from #Rivals250 OT Garrett Hayes out of Athens, TX. One of the most physically imposing run-blockers in America is now a Horned Frog— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) November 25, 2019
Here's a breakdown on Hayes
➡️ https://t.co/WKjSlrnH44 pic.twitter.com/dFTQHZJKdX
10) Baylor
Total commits: 13
Rivals 2020 team ranking: #65
Commits on offense: 5
Commits on defense:8
Commits listed as ATH: 0
Commits with Texas Tech offer (4): Taye McWilliams, Gavin Byers, James Sylvester, Jahdae Barron
Most recent commit: 4-star DE James Sylvester (11/25/19)
Notable decommit: 4-star OT Ty'Kieast Crawford (uncommitted)
@BUFootball @CoachMcGuire_BU— @big_onion24 (@big_onion24) November 26, 2019
I am 1000% COMMITTED to Baylor University 🐻💪🏾#SicEm pic.twitter.com/EbogBBgWi8