Big 12 recruiting roundup

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

With the Early Signing Period just 14 days away, we decided to take a look at all the Big 12 recruiting classes and recent news surrounding them.

Classes are listed in the Big 12 order of where they rank in the Rivals.com 2020 Team Rankings.

1) Oklahoma

Total commits: 19

Rivals 2020 team ranking: #11

Commits on offense: 10

Commits on defense: 6

Commits listed as ATH: 3

Commits with Texas Tech offer (9): Jase McClellan, Seth McGowan, Marvin Mims, Trevon West, Jalin Conyers, Bryden Walker, Bryson Washington, Davon Graham II, Michael Henderson

Most recent commit: 4-star DE Reggie Grimes (11/28/19)

Notable decommit: 4-star OLB Drew Sanders (Alabama commit)

2) Texas

Total commits: 17

Rivals 2020 team ranking: #13

Commits on offense: 11

Commits on defense: 5

Commits listed as ATH: 1

Commits with Texas Tech offer (10): Ja'Quinden Jackson, Ty Jordan, Quentin Johnston, Troy Omeire, Jaylen Garth, Logan Parr, Andrej Karic, Vernon Broughton, Xavion Alford, Jerrin Thompson,

Most recent commit: 3-star WR DaJon Harrison (11/5/19)

Notable decommit: 4-star ATH Mookie Cooper (Ohio State commit)

3) Kansas

Total commits: 24

Rivals 2020 team ranking: #30 (tied)

Commits on offense: 10

Commits on defense: 11

Commits listed as ATH: 3

Commits with Texas Tech offer (0):

Most recent commit: 3-star TE Tristan Golightly (11/19/19)

Notable decommit: 3-star OT Jackson Stoefen (uncommitted)

4) Iowa State

Total commits: 21

Rivals 2020 team ranking: #36

Commits on offense: 10

Commits on defense: 10

Commits listed as ATH: 1

Commits with Texas Tech offer (2): Daniel Jackson, Mason Chambers

Most recent commit: 3-star DT Latrell Bankston (11/21/19)

Notable decommit: 3-star RB Miyan Williams (Ohio State commit)

5) Oklahoma State

Total commits: 18

Rivals 2020 team ranking: #39

Commits on offense: 7

Commits on defense: 10

Commits listed as ATH: 1

Commits with Texas Tech offer (5): Eli Russ, Sawyer Goram-Welch, Jeff Roberson, Korie Black, Jabbar Muhammad

Most recent commit: 2-star DB Nick Session (11/25/19)

Notable decommit: 4-star LB Josh White (LSU commit)

6) Kansas State

Total commits: 21

Rivals 2020 team ranking: #42

Commits on offense: 10

Commits on defense: 10

Commits listed as ATH: 1

Commits with Texas Tech offer (1): Nate Matlack

Most recent commit: 2-star OL Dawson Delforge (11/12/19)

Notable decommit: N/A

7) West Virginia

Total commits: 15

Rivals 2020 team ranking: #43

Commits on offense: 8

Commits on defense: 7

Commits listed as ATH: 0

Commits with Texas Tech offer (0):

Most recent commit: 3-star DE Sean Martin (12/1/19)

Notable decommit: 3-star DE Aaron Lewis (Michigan commit)

8) Texas Tech

Total commits: 17

Rivals 2020 team ranking: #45

Commits on offense: 8

Commits on defense: 5

Commits listed as ATH: 4

Most recent commit: 3-star WR Loic Fouonji (11/25/19)

Notable decommit: 3-star ATH Abner Dubar (Minnesota commit)

9) TCU

Total commits: 13

Rivals 2020 team ranking: #50

Commits on offense: 9

Commits on defense: 2

Commits listed as ATH: 2

Commits with Texas Tech offer (6): Eli Williams, Danny Gray, Garrett Hayes, Tyler Bailey, Brandon Coleman, Caleb Medford

Most recent commit: 4-star OL Garrett Hayes (11/25/19)

Notable decommit: 4-star DE James Sylvester (Baylor commit)

10) Baylor

Total commits: 13

Rivals 2020 team ranking: #65

Commits on offense: 5

Commits on defense:8

Commits listed as ATH: 0

Commits with Texas Tech offer (4): Taye McWilliams, Gavin Byers, James Sylvester, Jahdae Barron

Most recent commit: 4-star DE James Sylvester (11/25/19)

Notable decommit: 4-star OT Ty'Kieast Crawford (uncommitted)

