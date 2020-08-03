RedRaiderSports - Big 12 moving forward with conference+1 football schedule

The Big 12 Conference presidents voted on Monday and decided to move forward with the 2020 football season under a 10-game format with all nine conference opponents and one non-conference home game.

Kickoff is slated to take place in mid-to-late September, according to the league office. The Athletic was the first to report the decision.

With practice starting on Friday for the Red Raiders, they'll have to adjust the schedule a bit. UTEP was originally scheduled to host Texas Tech on Sept. 5 but now will have to either flip venues with the Miners or Texas Tech will have to find an alternate opponent.

Reports indicate that Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt was in the works of finding opponents to take over the open spots left by Alabama State, the former home-opener, and Arizona.

The Big 12 didn't announce a specific start time as of yet and stated in a release that those dates will be determined in the coming weeks.

“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”

As of now, the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game will either be played on Dec. 12 or Dec. 19, according to the release.

