The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NBA draft is quickly approaching. Per NBA rules, that date is 60 days before the actual draft. For the 2019 draft, that would be Sunday, April 21st. From the Red Raiders' perspective, they have yet to have any underclassmen declare. However, it is widely expected that as a projected top-10 pick, sophomore wing Jarrett Culver will leave early. Who are some other players from around the Big 12 who have declared and where do some mock draft project them? The RRS team takes a look at just that. Remember that per new NBA rules players can declare, even hire an agent and still return to school at a later date. Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Kansas State have not had any early entrants not do they have any players getting selected in the mock drafts I looked at.

West Virginia

Per a report from Jon Rothstein, Konate has or will enter the draft. The shot-blocking big man had an outstanding season a year ago, but got hurt early in non-conference and never returned this year. Tankathon.com has Konate going 56th overall to the Los Angeles Clippers in their mock draft. NBADraft.net does not have Konate getting selected in their mock draft. DraftSite.com does not have Konate getting selected in their mock draft.

TCU

Kouat Noi announced on his Twitter page his intention to declare for the draft. Desmond Bane also announced on his Twitter page his intention to enter the NBA draft. Jaylen Fisher had already left the team midseason, but per the Star Telegram's Drew Davison, he also announced he will enter the NBA draft. None of the three players appear on mock drafts by Tankathon, NBADraft.net or DraftSite.com.

Texas

Texas freshman center Jaxson Hayes will hire an agent and will enter the draft per the Longhorns' official Twitter account. Hayes is a projected lottery pick and this is a no doubter. Roach is a senior and has appeared on various mock drafts as a late 2nd round pick. Tankathon.com has Hayes going #9 overall to Atlanta in their mock draft. Tankathon has Kerwin Roach going #58 overall to Golden State. NBADraft.net has Hayes going #9 to Atlanta, with no sign of Roach anywhere. DraftSite.com also has Hayes going #9 overall to Atlanta with no sign of Roach getting drafted.

Iowa State

Sophomore guard Lindell Wigginton announced on his Twitter page his intentions to hire an agent and go to the NBA. Freshman forward Talen Horton-Tucker also announced that he will go to the NBA on his Twitter page. Tankathon.com has Horton-Tucker going 25th overall to Portland. NBADraft.net has Horton-Tucker going 46th overall to Orlando. DraftSite.com has Horton-Tucker going 32nd overall to New York. None of three mock drafts have Wigginton getting selected.



Baylor

Baylor does not have any early entrants to the NBA draft, however they do have senior guard Makai Mason getting selected in one of the mock drafts I looked at. NBADraft.net currently has the sharpshooter going 56th overall to the Los Angeles Clippers. Neither of the other two mock drafts have a Baylor player getting selected.

Kansas

Kansas has had 3 players declare to leave early so far. Per Jeff Goodman, Dedric Lawson will hire an agent and go to the NBA. Freshman guard Quentin Grimes announced on his Twitter that he will enter the NBA draft. Freshman point guard Devon Dotson also announced on Twitter that he will test the waters. Udoka Azubuike has yet to announce a decision either way, but he does appear on a mock draft that I looked at so I decided to include him. Tankathon.com has Dedric Lawson going 45th overall to Detroit. NBADraft.net has Udoka Azubuike going 52nd overall to Charlotte. DraftSite.com does not have any Kansas player getting selected. If these mock drafts are in any way accurate, expect both Grimes and Dotson to return to school.

Texas Tech